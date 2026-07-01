A Landmark Study Reveals This Can Eliminate 100% Cervical Cancer Mortality

This study lands at a moment when vaccination rates in the US remain incomplete and uneven. According to 2024 data from the CDC, 78.2% of US adolescents aged 13–17 had received at least one HPV dose, but only 62.9% were up to date with the full series. Coverage of at least one dose reached 80% or higher in just 26 states and the District of Columbia. And an 11 percentage point gap between nonmetropolitan areas and principal cities, in both initial and complete vaccination, has persisted since 2016.