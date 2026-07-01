A Landmark Study Reveals This Can Eliminate 100% Cervical Cancer Mortality
For decades, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine has been recognized for preventing persistent viral infections that set the stage for cervical cancer. But a new study published in The Lancet1 just documented something even more significant: the vaccine is preventing deaths. Researchers analyzed cervical cancer mortality data from England spanning more than two decades, and what they found in the most recently vaccinated cohorts will reshape how we talk about this shot.
About the study
The analysis, led by researchers at Queen Mary University of London, examined population-based cervical cancer mortality data from England between 2001 and 2024. The study focused on three age groups: women aged 20–24, 25–29, and 30–34, and used national HPV vaccination coverage data to estimate the proportion of women who had been vaccinated for each age group and calendar year.
For context, England launched its school-based HPV vaccination program in September 2008, initially targeting girls aged 12–13 years, with a catch-up campaign for girls aged 14–18 running through 2009–10. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, coverage in the routine cohort reached around 80–90%.
While prior research had already shown that vaccination reduced cervical cancer incidence, evidence of its effect on mortality had been scarce. This is the first national-level analysis to directly examine that question.
Zero deaths in five years — and what the numbers actually show
There were zero cervical cancer deaths among women aged 20–24 in England between 2020 and 2024, the cohort with the highest vaccination coverage, around 88–90% at age 12–13. Based on historical rates, researchers had expected 23.1 deaths in that group, making this a 100% reduction in mortality.
In earlier cohorts, who were offered vaccination up to age 18 with somewhat lower coverage, mortality rates dropped by 80% among women aged 20–24 in 2015–19, and by 69% among women aged 25–29 in 2020–24. Researchers found that vaccinated women in both the 20–24 and 25–29 age groups had a 100% reduction in relative risk.
In total, HPV vaccination in England was associated with approximately 200 cervical cancer deaths prevented through the end of 2024.
Why getting vaccinated early makes all the difference
The data clearly show that earlier vaccination leads to stronger protection. Women vaccinated at ages 12–13, before most had been exposed to HPV, showed the most dramatic reductions in cervical cancer mortality. Those vaccinated later, between ages 14 and 18, had likely already encountered the virus, which limits how much the vaccine can do. This is reflected in the 30–34 age group, where the estimated mortality reduction was 63%, a more modest and less certain finding.
The researchers acknowledge the study has limits. It draws on national vaccination statistics rather than individual medical records, and the data can't prove causation outright.
But the more women who were vaccinated, the bigger the decline in deaths, and the timing of those declines lines up with when vaccinated women entered the age range where cervical cancer typically strikes. The deaths fell five years later in each successive age group, which is exactly the pattern you'd expect from a vaccine.
What this means for the HPV vaccine conversation in the US
This study lands at a moment when vaccination rates in the US remain incomplete and uneven. According to 2024 data from the CDC, 78.2% of US adolescents aged 13–17 had received at least one HPV dose, but only 62.9% were up to date with the full series. Coverage of at least one dose reached 80% or higher in just 26 states and the District of Columbia. And an 11 percentage point gap between nonmetropolitan areas and principal cities, in both initial and complete vaccination, has persisted since 2016.
The researchers explicitly flag this tension in their conclusion, noting that with falling HPV vaccine rates globally, it's important to demonstrate that high population coverage leads to a real, measurable decline in cervical cancer deaths, not just a reduction in precancerous lesions.
The practical message is straightforward: vaccinate early. The data show that adolescents vaccinated at 12–13 years, before sexual activity begins for most, get the strongest protection. England has included boys in its routine vaccination program since 2019, which adds a layer of population-level benefit by reducing transmission. The WHO's goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem depends on achieving and sustaining high vaccine uptake globally, particularly in lower-income countries where cervical cancer remains the second most common cause of cancer death in women under 65.
The takeaway
A new Lancet analysis provides the first robust national evidence that HPV vaccination doesn't just reduce cervical cancer diagnoses, it's now saving lives. And the roughly 200 deaths prevented in England through 2024 are likely only a small fraction of the eventual benefit. As the vaccinated cohorts age into the years when cervical cancer is most common, the number of deaths prevented is expected to grow substantially over the next two decades.