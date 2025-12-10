Cervical Cancer Will Soon Be One of the Top 4 Cancers in Women—These New Screening Rules Could Save Lives
Cancer diagnoses are rising at an alarming rate, particularly among younger adults. Over the past three decades, cancer cases in young adults have surged nearly 80% worldwide. Breast cancer now affects one in four women under 50, while one in five colorectal cancer diagnoses occur in people under 55—often too young for routine screening to catch them early.
And now, cervical cancer is joining this troubling trend. New projections suggest cases could rise by nearly 57% by 2050, making it the fourth most common cancer1 among women globally with approximately 660,000 new cases in 2022 alone.
Although these findings do not sound promising, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. With consistent screening, we can catch precancerous changes before they ever become cancer. And the American Cancer Society just updated its guidelines to make that possible.
These guidelines are intended to streamline screening, expand access, and embrace newer tools that can catch precancer earlier and more accurately. Here’s what changed, why it matters, and how to navigate your next OB/GYN visit with confidence.
Understanding the three major updates to cervical cancer screening
The ACS guidelines bring three significant changes to how and when we screen for cervical cancer.
- First, screening now begins at age 25 for people at average risk, focusing on HPV testing as the preferred method.
- Second, FDA-approved self-collection HPV tests are now an official option, allowing people to collect their own samples at home or in a clinic setting.
- Third, the guidelines provide much clearer criteria for when screening can safely stop after age 65.
These updates are based on mounting evidence that HPV testing is more powerful at identifying people who need follow-up care than traditional Pap tests alone. Since more than 9 out of 10 cervical cancer cancers are due to HPV infection2, testing for the virus directly helps catch problems earlier and more accurately.
How self-collection changes access to screening
One of the most meaningful updates is the introduction of self-collected HPV testing. For the first time, people have the option to collect a vaginal sample themselves, either in a clinic or at home, using an FDA-approved kit ordered by their healthcare provider.
This represents a major win for accessibility. Whether someone struggles with transportation, childcare, scheduling, medical trauma, or simply discomfort during pelvic exams, self-collection lowers the barrier to getting screened.
However, it’s not a perfect substitute. Provider-collected samples remain the gold standard because they evaluate cervical cells directly and reduce the chance of an inadequate sample. And importantly, any positive self-collected HPV test will still require a provider visit for follow-up.
Still, broadening options is the point. When screening becomes easier, more people get screened, saving lives on a large scale.
When to stop screening
Another major update: the ACS now gives more specific criteria for stopping screening at age 65. You can safely discontinue testing if you’ve had:
- Two consecutive normal provider-collected HPV or co-tests, or
- Two consecutive normal self-collected HPV tests, or
- Three consecutive normal Pap tests
These must be spaced appropriately (every 3–5 years, depending on the method) and reflect a consistent history of normal results. If you’re unsure of your screening history, you’ll continue screening until you meet the criteria.
The clarity here matters. Past guidelines were vague, leading to over-screening for some women and confusion for others. Now the path is straightforward and grounded in protecting long-term health.
How to put the new guidelines into practice
If you want to align your care with the latest science, here’s what to do next:
- Ask your provider which test they offer. Many practices already use HPV testing, but not all. You can specifically request primary HPV testing if it's available.
- Consider your comfort level and access needs. If pelvic exams are a barrier, ask whether self-collection is an option for you. It must be FDA-approved and ordered by a clinician.
- Stay consistent. Whichever screening method you choose, the interval matters. Mark your next test in your calendar at the correct 3- or 5-year mark.
- Remember: Annual wellness visits are still essential. Even if you're not due for a Pap or HPV test, you still need yearly pelvic exams, breast exams, and general health screenings.
The takeaway
Cervical cancer is highly preventable, and these new guidelines move us one step closer to eliminating it. Expanded access, clearer timing, and a shift toward more accurate HPV testing all help women take control of their health with less confusion and more confidence.
No matter which testing method you and your provider choose, the most important step is simple: get screened regularly. Those few minutes every few years could be what protects your long-term health—starting today.