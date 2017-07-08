How Yoga Taught Me To Breathe When I Didn't Know How

Before taking on a regular yoga practice, my relationship with food was beyond screwed up. I learned from my sweet yoga teacher, Michelle, how to supplement my practice with a clean, colorful, and satiating diet. She even took me to her favorite health food store to pick out groceries together—a simple gesture that meant more to me than she’ll ever know.

It gave me an unconditional love and appreciation for my body. Seeing the new ways my body could move, bend, and balance through space made me realize how incredible the human body is—and I realized my body was the perfect body for me to live in.

My body physically changed in meaningful ways. My posture improved to the point where I actually appeared taller. I felt more agile, graceful, and light on my feet. My neck tension started to ease up, and my tension headaches from grinding my teeth at night became less and less frequent. And yes, my body even started to tone and tighten from top to bottom.

When you’re depressed, it’s hard to find the energy to connect to your spirituality. Through my yoga practice, I was able to reconnect to my beliefs, and it all started with the breath. I’ll never forget the class where the feeling of faith, love, and spiritual connection was so intense I was in tears.

Yoga helped me find my purpose in life. Today, I am healthier and happier than I’ve ever been—physically, mentally, and spiritually. I am fully self-employed, teaching yoga, running my own yoga and lifestyle blog, and consulting fellow entrepreneurs. I am in love with this beautiful life and the people in it.

I couldn’t be more grateful for my past because without it, I wouldn’t have the passion for yoga instilled in me now. My experiences have shaped my way of thinking, and I truly believe everything happens for a reason.

Yoga is a very personal journey, and it benefits everyone in different ways. What I do know is that yoga has a tendency to show up when you need it most. Call it subconscious manifestation! Yoga is all about feeling empowered to make positive changes in your life, so with a clear mind and an open heart, I wish you all the best on your yoga journey.

