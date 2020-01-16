How A Woodworker & Artist Keeps The Creativity Flowing Sans Burnout

My workspace is truly a dream come true! I'm happiest when I am in my shop. It usually has a few pieces that are in progress, a large piece hung over my saw bench, a mini showroom, and artwork storage. It's always covered in a fine layer of sawdust...

I love how I have built out my space and how it is always evolving with each season of new work. I surround myself with calming colors that bring me back to the high desert where I draw most of my inspiration from.