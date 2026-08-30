Carbs vs. Dairy vs. Water—Which Is Best For Recovering From A Tough Workout?
You know that post-workout moment when you've pushed yourself hard and suddenly you're so hungry that every food option sounds enticing? Maybe you crave a cold sports drink or a protein-rich snack.
While it's easy to grab whatever is in the fridge, it may be worth putting more thought into your post-workout refuel. What you choose can affect how your body recovers beyond simply replacing fluids and fuel.
New research1 compared common recovery options to see how they affected the body's inflammatory response after a demanding workout.
About the study
Researchers had 20 healthy, recreationally active adults (12 women and eight men) complete the same challenging workout four times. Each session included plyometric jumps, resistance exercises, and high-intensity cycling intervals.
After each workout, participants received milk, Greek yogurt, a carbohydrate drink, or water. They had their assigned option five minutes after exercise, then again an hour later and before bed. Meals were standardized to help isolate the effect of each recovery option.
Blood samples were collected before exercise and at several points in the 24 hours following the sessions to measure proteins that help regulate inflammation.
Some inflammation after exercise is normal and useful. It helps the body clear muscle damage and adapt to training. The question is whether nutrition can affect how that response resolves.
Milk & yogurt changed the inflammatory response
Four hours after exercise, participants who had milk or Greek yogurt after their workouts had higher levels of IL-10, a protein that helps keep inflammation in check, compared to the carbohydrate drink and water groups. The dairy options also produced a more favorable balance between inflammatory and anti-inflammatory signals than the carbohydrate drink.
At 24 hours, participants in the milk group had higher levels of TNF, an inflammatory marker, than the other options. However, they also had higher IL-10, so the overall balance between the two signals did not differ significantly among the groups.
Participants who ate Greek yogurt did not show the same late rise in TNF, leading researchers to suggest it may support a steadier inflammatory response throughout the day following exercise.
What this means for recovery
Nutrition is one of several approaches used to influence exercise-induced inflammation, alongside cold therapy, massage, and stretching. But the goal isn't to eliminate inflammation; your body needs that initial response after hard exercise. Dialed in nutrition should support the shift from inflammation toward repair, and this trial is suggesting dairy products may do just that.
If you usually reach for a carbohydrate-only sports drink after a hard workout, this study points to milk or Greek yogurt as a better option. Both produced a more favorable inflammatory response four hours after exercise, while Greek yogurt showed a more consistent pattern through 24 hours.
The water group briefly showed a similar calming inflammatory response, which researchers linked to temporarily going without food. That effect faded later in the day.
It's important to note that this trial measured inflammatory markers, not whether participants actually recovered faster. Plus, the study was only conducted with 20 people, so findings are still considered preliminary.
The takeaway
Above all, the researchers emphasized the importance of just eating something after you hit the gym. Post-workout is not the time to skimp on nutrition.
And it can be as easy as picking up regular milk and vanilla Greek yogurt–the exact kind used in the study–at your local grocery store.