5 Things To Do With All The Gorgeous Spring Produce Flooding The Markets

Risotto is a wonderful base to play around with a number of flavors—you can toss in ramps, leeks, or any of the other allium family members, mix in some chopped or shredded zucchini, or stud the rice with bursting sweet fresh peas. I always add lemon juice and zest to embolden and balance the flavors, and salt liberally throughout cooking to make sure the dish is well seasoned from the inside out. If you're lucky enough to stumble upon squash blossoms at your local market, I love pan-frying them in olive oil with some sea salt and using them as a showstopping topper for the finished dish.