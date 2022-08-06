 Skip to content

Try This Trick To Remove Those Stubborn Blackheads On Your Nose

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
August 6, 2022 — 9:04 AM

Blackheads are stubborn little spots, aren’t they? You can use all the clay masks and pore-shrinking toners you please, yet there they stay, nestled into the corners of your nose. It’s a frustrating situation to find yourself in, but what if I told you that you could “brush” said blackheads away? 

For those who scoff at the thought of using one of those buzzing cleansing brushes, don’t come for me. I’m not talking about a silicone-based brush—I’m referring to an actual blackhead brush that gently (and I mean gently) buffs away the pesky spots. There’s a major difference between the two, and board-certified internal medicine doctor and skin care expert Zion Ko Lamm, M.D. is a big fan of the latter. 

How to use a blackhead brush & is it safe? 

In a recent TikTok video, Lamm takes the Blackhead All Kill Pack from Korean brand NACIFIC, squeezes some product onto a small toothbrush (dubbed the All Kill Brush), then gently brushes on and around her nose for one minute. After rinsing, the skin looks noticeably more clear, and the dark spots practically vanish. Seems too good to be true, no? 

Actually, the scrub itself calls on some popular ingredients for targeting clogged pores that can provide instantly gratifying results. For instance, there’s charcoal powder (a common ingredient in many blackhead removers), which sucks in all that oil, dirt, and dead skin into its pores, thereby removing it from yours. There’s also black sesame seed, black bean, and black rice extracts to further buff the skin clean, as well as aloe vera and green tea extracts to keep the formula hydrating and non irritating. 

As for the brush, this is not your average silicone scrubber: Think of it like a really soft toothbrush, meant specifically for your skin. It contains 12,000 (yes, really) soft micro-bristles to gently remove waste from pores without aggravating them. Basically, it can help loosen those extra-stubborn blackheads that a regular charcoal mask can’t seem to clear. 

It seems way more effective than a pore strip (IMO), assuming you use gentle pressure. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. once told mbg: "Pore strips can temporarily remove top layers of dead skin cells, but they won't do anything to prevent the buildup of blackheads.” Plus, "the adhesive can traumatize the skin,” she notes. To get to the root of those plugs, a good exfoliation routine is your best bet—and if you need some extra help wiggling them loose, perhaps grab the blackhead brush. 

The takeaway. 

If you’ve tried to scrub away your blackheads to no avail, a nifty blackhead brush might be just what you need to loosen those plugs. Just remember to brush gently, lest you irritate the skin—you could use a soft silicone-based tool if you use super-light pressure, but I’d suggest snagging a soft toothbrush-like scrubber, if you can.

