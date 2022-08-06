In a recent TikTok video, Lamm takes the Blackhead All Kill Pack from Korean brand NACIFIC, squeezes some product onto a small toothbrush (dubbed the All Kill Brush), then gently brushes on and around her nose for one minute. After rinsing, the skin looks noticeably more clear, and the dark spots practically vanish. Seems too good to be true, no?

Actually, the scrub itself calls on some popular ingredients for targeting clogged pores that can provide instantly gratifying results. For instance, there’s charcoal powder (a common ingredient in many blackhead removers), which sucks in all that oil, dirt, and dead skin into its pores, thereby removing it from yours. There’s also black sesame seed, black bean, and black rice extracts to further buff the skin clean, as well as aloe vera and green tea extracts to keep the formula hydrating and non irritating.

As for the brush, this is not your average silicone scrubber: Think of it like a really soft toothbrush, meant specifically for your skin. It contains 12,000 (yes, really) soft micro-bristles to gently remove waste from pores without aggravating them. Basically, it can help loosen those extra-stubborn blackheads that a regular charcoal mask can’t seem to clear.

It seems way more effective than a pore strip (IMO), assuming you use gentle pressure. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. once told mbg: "Pore strips can temporarily remove top layers of dead skin cells, but they won't do anything to prevent the buildup of blackheads.” Plus, "the adhesive can traumatize the skin,” she notes. To get to the root of those plugs, a good exfoliation routine is your best bet—and if you need some extra help wiggling them loose, perhaps grab the blackhead brush.