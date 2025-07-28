Skip to Content
Recipes

How To Use Beets To Make Red Velvet Pancakes For Breakfast

July 28, 2025
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Beet Pancakes
Image by Kirsten Buck / Contributor
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When you think of pancakes, it probably conjures mental images of maple syrup or berries and cream, and probably not of beets.

These colorful root vegetables are a popular ingredient in juices and are a good source of vitamin B3 (aka niacin) and betaine, which supports heart health.

This beet pancake recipe from Kirsten Buck's cookbook Buck Naked Kitchen is a great way to use up leftover beets but also a great way to try working them into a different meal. And you'll end up with gorgeous, red velvet-esque pancakes, too.

Beet Pancakes

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups gluten-free all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 small cooked beet, ends trimmed and peeled
  • 1½ cups cashew or almond milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons melted ghee or clarified butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Coconut oil for cooking
  • Coconut whipped cream, berries, and mint leaves for serving

Method

  1. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
  2. In a blender combine the beet, milk, eggs, maple syrup, ghee, and vanilla, and blend until combined.
  3. Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix until smooth.
  4. Melt the coconut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. When the skillet is hot, add ¼ cup of the batter for each pancake. Cook the pancakes until lightly browned and the edges are crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
  5. Repeat for the rest of the batter, adding more oil if necessary. Serve the hot pancakes with whipped cream, fresh berries, and mint, if desired.
Excerpted from BUCK NAKED KITCHEN © 2020 by Kirsten Buck. Photography © 2020 by Kirsten Buck. Reproduced by permissi﻿on of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
