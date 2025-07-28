Close Banner
How To Use Beets To Make Red Velvet Pancakes For Breakfast
By Eliza Sullivan
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Kirsten Buck / Contributor
July 28, 2025
When you think of pancakes, it probably conjures mental images of maple syrup or berries and cream, and probably not of beets.
This beet pancake recipe from Kirsten Buck's cookbook Buck Naked Kitchen is a great way to use up leftover beets but also a great way to try working them into a different meal. And you'll end up with gorgeous, red velvet-esque pancakes, too.
Beet Pancakes
Ingredients
- 1½ cups gluten-free all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 small cooked beet, ends trimmed and peeled
- 1½ cups cashew or almond milk
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons melted ghee or clarified butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Coconut oil for cooking
- Coconut whipped cream, berries, and mint leaves for serving
Method
- In a medium bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- In a blender combine the beet, milk, eggs, maple syrup, ghee, and vanilla, and blend until combined.
- Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix until smooth.
- Melt the coconut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. When the skillet is hot, add ¼ cup of the batter for each pancake. Cook the pancakes until lightly browned and the edges are crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
- Repeat for the rest of the batter, adding more oil if necessary. Serve the hot pancakes with whipped cream, fresh berries, and mint, if desired.
Excerpted from BUCK NAKED KITCHEN © 2020 by Kirsten Buck. Photography © 2020 by Kirsten Buck. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
