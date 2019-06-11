How To Use A Vitamin C Serum — The Right Way

One of the most important things to know about vitamin C is that not all forms are stable. Many serums on the market contain vitamin C in the stable form of L-ascorbic acid, which has been shown to effectively penetrate skin. But some experts believe the ester form is even more effective in terms of stability and absorption rate.

The Vitamin C Concentrated Serum by eco-ethical skin care brand DERMA E maximizes its effectiveness with not one but two forms of vitamin C in its formula: C-Ester (ascorbyl palmitate), a lipid-soluble form with greater antioxidant activity than ascorbic acid; and Stay-C® 50 (sodium ascorbyl phosphate), a patented form that's gentler than ascorbic acid and won't degrade or oxidize as quickly before absorbing into your skin. Even more amazing is the 5% level of vitamin C in DERMA E's top-selling formula, making it one of the most efficacious products available in the market at an affordable price.

Additionally, look for formulas that include other antioxidant ingredients, like vitamin E, to help keep it stable and prevent oxidation. (Once a vitamin C serum has oxidized—it'll start looking a bit brown—it's time to get a new one.) DERMA E's Vitamin C Concentrated Serum has an all-star ingredients list that includes vitamin E along with aloe, hyaluronic acid, probiotics, and rooibos for deep, soothing hydration and bacteria-fighting benefits.