Ready To Unleash Your Full Potential? Deepak Chopra's New Book Is About To Show You How

DC: The stories we live are ego stories. The world we inhabit has been reduced to fit the ego's limited perspective. So that's the illusion, which can also be called a dream or spell that we are under.

When you wake up to the possibility of being metahuman, you abandon all of the limitations imposed by the ego, including your story. Instead you experience your life directly, totally immersed in the present moment. This direct experience requires no thinking, just as you don't need to think to recognize a friend's face or the color blue.

Direct experience is so profound that it leads to total awakening, and yet the whole thing is ridiculously simple. You just rest in your own being. Existence isn't empty. It is filled with infinite possibilities—that's the reality beyond the illusion.