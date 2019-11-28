Got Lots Of Leftovers This Thanksgiving? Turn 'Em Into A Cocktail

Thanksgiving dinner often takes quite a toll on the trash bin, but so many seasonal scraps can actually be repurposed. You can turn your turkey bones into a broth, your veggie stems into a stir fry, and everything else into a cocktail.

Harrison Ginsberg, the bar manager of Crown Shy restaurant who was recently named the winner of Pernod Ricard USA and Rethink Food’s Make It Twice food waste cocktail competition, has some great tips for how to use scraps to infuse spirits. While the cocktail that won Ginsberg the gold (a second-wash hazelnut syrup, pink lady apple brine, and spent latte milk along with the whiskey) might be a little ambitious for the average home chef, we snagged his tips for some more simple drinks that can be made from some of the most common Thanksgiving leftovers. Here, Ginsberg describes three recipes good enough to outshine the turkey: