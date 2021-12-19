3 Things To Remember When Telling People You're Getting Divorced

And last but certainly not least, Page says this is a time when you'll want to be in the company of those who are the safest, the most nonjudgmental, and the most accepting. "Those folks are your gold," he says.

You're probably not going to want to go into much detail with everyone you tell about your divorce, so having a handful of trusted friends or family members to talk to can make all the difference.

"Talk about the things you most need to talk about with those people who are safest," Page says. He adds that while divorce can bring about a lot of pain, "hopefully there will be so much growth as well, and you can facilitate that by caring for yourself in the deepest ways, by sharing with the people who are safest, and by getting whatever kind of support helps you the most."