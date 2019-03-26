Are Rest Days The New Cheat Meals? Why We’re Here For Your #RestDayBrag

Anyone else notice that recovery and rest days are cropping up more and more in the fitness convo right now? It's not just Epsom salt baths and foam rollers these days—you've got everyone from yogis to HIIT loyalists spreading the love about personal massaging devices, CBD oils, cupping—with their posts tagged #RestDayBrag for proof.

Rest days are anything but a lazy luxury, and if you've ever felt the soreness from a string of tough workouts, you know firsthand how essential they are—not just to prevent injuries, fatigue, and burnout but to simply stay healthy. Achy muscles aside, without proper rest in any active routine, our physical and mental well-being takes a hard-to-ignore hit. Studies have shown that the combination of excessive exercise and inadequate recovery can lead to dips in performance, and some researchers have found that even two days of intense workouts suggested a potential drop in immunity.

"Rest days are important for the simple fact that without the ability to press pause and take a break, eventually it won't be a choice—it will be mandatory," echoes NYC-based movement coach Daniel Gottlieb. "Rest allows us to take inventory of our personal practice. We can observe and refine our movement patterns and fine-tune where necessary." Read on below to get some helpful hints for taking better, smarter, and more optimized rest days: