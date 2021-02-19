The first thing I want you to know about why partners distance themselves from you is this: It can't happen without you holding an expectation that it's going to happen.

If you believe people are going to distance themselves from you or leave you, then it's going to happen. How come? Because we're creating our realities from the inside out. We create with our energy and beliefs.

We're all born into families that have very particular belief systems and relationship patterns. We come into the world and we're surrounded by these patterns, these energies, that our families hold. And in that, we take on their beliefs.

The experiences we have when we're young also create beliefs within us. And so it's this combination—your family's beliefs and your early experiences—that comprise your current belief system when it comes to relationships.

Once you have a belief system in place, you start attracting people and circumstances that match that belief system. In other words, you start playing out the same patterns that you were surrounded by and/or that you experienced when you were young.

So, if you had the early experience of someone distancing themselves from you or leaving you—or if anyone in your family had that experience—it's likely you believe that this experience is going to happen again. And because you believe this, you automatically re-create the experience in your relationships today.

This is why we get caught in the pattern of choosing people who distance themselves from us—because we're creating our realities from the inside out. We attract people who match what we believe about ourselves and relationships.