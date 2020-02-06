One Environmentalist's Formula For Getting Outside On Work-From-Home Days

Working for myself from home, I actually tend to be a workaholic, working from morning to nighttime and on the weekends as well. A typical day—though it varies depending on what projects I'm working on—looks like waking up around 6:30 a.m. (or a little later in the winter, as I align my biological clock and waking hours with daylight), go into my 15-minute morning ritual, then go on a 10- to 15-minute walk with my two dogs.

After getting back, I have a light breakfast, and then I start work right afterward at around 7:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. Around noon, I take my dogs out again—sometimes to a nearby dog park where they can run around while I listen to audiobooks or my own podcast to revisit some learning lessons I can share again or build on in future episodes—then, I get back to work. After another few hours, usually around 5 p.m., I'll take my dogs out on a longer speed walk so I can get my daily steps and cardio in, come back home to do some movement exercises on the yoga mat, then prepare dinner and start to unwind from the day.