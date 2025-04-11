This change in decision-making power extends to parenting styles. As the parents, it's your choice whether or not you accept the opinions, advice, or guidance from the new grandparents, and it's also your right to ask them to withhold certain opinions or judgments that you don't want to hear. It's normal to reflect on your own upbringing and what you would like to keep and change about the way you were raised, while at the same time exploring new parenting concepts and learning new information that may not have been available to your parents when they were raising you. Sometimes, it isn't a matter of style but one of memory!