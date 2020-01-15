What Is A Whole-Brain Child? The 4 S's To Ensure A Secure Attachment

Secure attachment is the outcome most caring parents are striving to help create in their children's lives. A securely attached relationship enables a child to feel at home in the world and to interact with others as an authentic individual who knows who she is. She interacts with new opportunities and challenges from a position of openness, curiosity, and receptiveness rather than rigidity, fear, and reactivity.

Her whole brain is more integrated—which means she can employ the more sophisticated functions of her brain even when confronted with difficult situations and respond to her world from a position of security, demonstrating more emotional balance, more resilience, more insight, and more empathy. That's what we mean when we talk about a "whole-brain child."

As a result, the child will be not only happier but also much more socially adept, which means she'll be better able to get along with others, collaboratively solve problems, consider consequences, think about other people's feelings, and on and on. In short, a securely attached child is not only happier and more content but also much easier to be with and to parent.

All four of these S's dovetail or overlap at times because when kids feel safe, seen, and soothed, they will develop a secure attachment to their caregivers: