Before you use your leftover greenery in an herbal steam, you may also want to confirm that the plants were not sprayed with herbicides or pesticides. You'll be inhaling the properties of the plants directly, so you will want to treat the greenery with the same care and attention you would your food or water. If you're not sure whether the plants were sprayed or not, call the tree farm or landowner that provided you with the greenery and ask them directly.