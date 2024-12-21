Advertisement
Before You Toss Your Tree, Here's How To Use The Needles In An Herbal Steam
There's nothing like a real Christmas tree to infuse your home with the spirit—and the scent!—of the season. And if you decorated your home with a tree, wreath, or boughs made from living evergreens this year, then you likely have all the ingredients you'll need for an invigorating herbal steam.
Benefits of herbal steams
Herbal steaming is the practice of steeping herbs and/or essential oils in water and placing your face over the fragrant steam.
This simple and time-tested practice can help you relax and enjoy the scents of nature in a new way. The warm steam can also loosen up the sinuses and increase blood flow to the face. (Though it may aggravate those with sensitive skin, so you'll want to do a test run before committing to a longer steam.)
Cedar, pine, fir, and cypress needles all work beautifully in an herbal steam. Their oils are also slightly astringent and may help soothe the sinuses as they promote relaxation.
Steaming safely
While the steam from most evergreens is safe to inhale, you should avoid using other common holiday plants, like mistletoe, holly, yew, or Ponderosa pine—all of which can be toxic. To be safe, take a moment to positively identify the plant species used in your holiday decor prior to getting started.
Before you use your leftover greenery in an herbal steam, you may also want to confirm that the plants were not sprayed with herbicides or pesticides. You'll be inhaling the properties of the plants directly, so you will want to treat the greenery with the same care and attention you would your food or water. If you're not sure whether the plants were sprayed or not, call the tree farm or landowner that provided you with the greenery and ask them directly.
How to make your steam
Ready to enjoy a moment of intentional self-care? Here's how to breathe in the smells of the season:
Materials:
- A pot
- 4 to 6 cups of water
- 4 to 8 tablespoons of cedar, pine, fir, or cypress needles
- A towel
Method:
- Fill a large pot with water.
- Bring the water to a boil, then turn off the heat.
- Strip some needles off the branches of the Christmas tree (or wreath) and put the needles into the pot. Use approximately 1 to 2 tablespoons of needles per 1 cup of water.
- Cover the pot with a lid.
- Carefully carry the pot to a table where you can sit down in front of it comfortably.
- Remove the lid from the pot.
- Drape a towel over your head and the pot so it traps the steam. Gently breathe in the lovely scent, keeping a distance between your face and the hot water. You can also carefully transfer the mixture to a shallow, heat-resistant bowl if that is more comfortable.
- Sit with your face in the steam for 10 to 15 minutes, or as long as is comfortable. Feel free to lift the towel and take breaks during your steam as needed.
When it's time to finally haul your holiday evergreens to the compost or trash, you can strip the needles and store them in a paper bag to use in steams within the next six months. Just make sure that the needles are completely dry before you put them in storage to prevent mold. If they seem a bit wet or juicy, then place the loose needles in a basket or on a clean sheet of paper for 2 to 4 days to dry thoroughly.
The takeaway
Taking an herbal steam is a delightful, sustainable way to make your holiday decorations last longer. With the help of the fragrant needles, you'll be able to feel yourself unwind from some of the busiest weeks of the year.
