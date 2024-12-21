Skip to Content
Before You Toss Your Tree, Here's How To Use The Needles In An Herbal Steam

December 21, 2024
Kami McBride is a well-known author and educator whose bestselling book, "The Herbal Kitchen," has helped thousands of people learn how to use common kitchen herbs and spices in delightfully simple, new, and delicious ways. She developed and taught the herbal curriculum for the Complementary Medicine Department at the University of California School of Nursing, and she founded the Living Awareness Institute in 1994 where she offers online herbalism courses to students of all skill levels.
Image by Alina Hvostikova / Stocksy
December 21, 2024

There's nothing like a real Christmas tree to infuse your home with the spirit—and the scent!—of the season. And if you decorated your home with a tree, wreath, or boughs made from living evergreens this year, then you likely have all the ingredients you'll need for an invigorating herbal steam. 

Benefits of herbal steams

Herbal steaming is the practice of steeping herbs and/or essential oils in water and placing your face over the fragrant steam.

This simple and time-tested practice can help you relax and enjoy the scents of nature in a new way. The warm steam can also loosen up the sinuses and increase blood flow to the face. (Though it may aggravate those with sensitive skin, so you'll want to do a test run before committing to a longer steam.)

Cedar, pine, fir, and cypress needles all work beautifully in an herbal steam. Their oils are also slightly astringent and may help soothe the sinuses as they promote relaxation.

Steaming safely

While the steam from most evergreens is safe to inhale, you should avoid using other common holiday plants, like mistletoe, holly, yew, or Ponderosa pine—all of which can be toxic. To be safe, take a moment to positively identify the plant species used in your holiday decor prior to getting started. 

Before you use your leftover greenery in an herbal steam, you may also want to confirm that the plants were not sprayed with herbicides or pesticides. You'll be inhaling the properties of the plants directly, so you will want to treat the greenery with the same care and attention you would your food or water. If you're not sure whether the plants were sprayed or not, call the tree farm or landowner that provided you with the greenery and ask them directly. 

How to make your steam

Ready to enjoy a moment of intentional self-care? Here's how to breathe in the smells of the season:

Materials:

  • A pot
  • 4 to 6 cups of water
  • 4 to 8 tablespoons of cedar, pine, fir, or cypress needles
  • A towel

Method:

  1. Fill a large pot with water.
  2. Bring the water to a boil, then turn off the heat.
  3. Strip some needles off the branches of the Christmas tree (or wreath) and put the needles into the pot. Use approximately 1 to 2 tablespoons of needles per 1 cup of water.
  4. Cover the pot with a lid.
  5. Carefully carry the pot to a table where you can sit down in front of it comfortably.
  6. Remove the lid from the pot.
  7. Drape a towel over your head and the pot so it traps the steam. Gently breathe in the lovely scent, keeping a distance between your face and the hot water. You can also carefully transfer the mixture to a shallow, heat-resistant bowl if that is more comfortable.
  8. Sit with your face in the steam for 10 to 15 minutes, or as long as is comfortable. Feel free to lift the towel and take breaks during your steam as needed.

When it's time to finally haul your holiday evergreens to the compost or trash, you can strip the needles and store them in a paper bag to use in steams within the next six months. Just make sure that the needles are completely dry before you put them in storage to prevent mold. If they seem a bit wet or juicy, then place the loose needles in a basket or on a clean sheet of paper for 2 to 4 days to dry thoroughly.

The takeaway

Taking an herbal steam is a delightful, sustainable way to make your holiday decorations last longer. With the help of the fragrant needles, you'll be able to feel yourself unwind from some of the busiest weeks of the year.

These Popular Drinks Could Be Causing Your Hair to Fall Out
Beauty

These Popular Drinks Could Be Causing Your Hair to Fall Out

Hannah Frye

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked
Beauty

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin
Beauty

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

