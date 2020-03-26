How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

The brain’s main job is to keep us safe. It makes the heart beat, tells our bodies when to eat, and when faced with crisis, automatically goes into fight or flight response.

“If you’ve had any kind of panicked response to a crisis in the past—whether it was a flat tire, a lost wallet, or something more or less severe—your reaction is now presupposed onto this crisis,” Ali told mbg.

Additionally, the way you perceive the world on a daily basis will impact how you respond to the current situation. “Do you generally view life as something that’s happening to you,” Ali asked. “Do you feel trapped and helpless? If so, that same reaction will occur now.”

We have to become active participants in our own lives in order to change the way we view the world. But how can we do that?