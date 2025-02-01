Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Personal Growth

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
February 01, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
How To Become A Meditation Teacher (And Why It May Be Simpler Than You Think)
Image by Nicole Mason / Stocksy
February 01, 2025

Repeating affirmations can be powerful, as research indicates that positive thoughts can have equally positive effects on the brain1.

If you've struggled to get the hang of the habit, this one simple rephrasing method can help make it more approachable.

Why you might struggle with positive affirmations

An affirmation is a positive statement about yourself or your life that helps you begin to believe, see, and experience the thing that you're affirming. For example, if every day you repeated, "I love my body"—even if you don't really—over time, you might find yourself starting to believe and embody that phrase.

But for anyone who struggles with positive thinking, getting into an affirmation practice can feel challenging. As mental health expert Mollie Aklepi, LMSW, explains to mbg, "Some people shy away from affirmation statements because they do not have much evidence to believe that the affirmation is true. Statements like, 'I am great' or 'I believe in my ability to...' do not tap into understanding your feelings—and may even sound silly when you don't believe them."

A simple way to rephrase your affirmations

If that sounds familiar, one way to approach affirmations differently is by rephrasing them as questions. So, rather than "I am so powerful," you would ask, "Why am I so powerful?"

According to Aklepi, framing affirmations as questions helps you explore your thoughts and emotions around mental barriers. "Open-ended questions such as, 'Why am I great?' or 'What would my life look like with less anxiety?' would allow for creativity and exploration," she notes, "leading to some insight into which thoughts or actions are serving you, and which could be creating barriers."

The takeaway

Once you open the door to exploring those affirmations, such as "Why am I beautiful?" or "Why do I love my body?" you'll automatically begin looking for reasons why your affirmation is true. And that's pretty powerful.

It's not a shift that happens overnight, but with time, affirmations can help us to start looking at ourselves in a new light and unlearning the negative stories we have internalized over the years.

More On This Topic

Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference
Personal Growth

Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference

Jody Kemmerer, LCSW

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

I've Tried Everything To Wake Up Energized—Here Are 5 Things That Work
Integrative Health

I've Tried Everything To Wake Up Energized—Here Are 5 Things That Work

Sarah Regan

This Collagen Powder Is The Secret To Jell-O Skin (Thank Us Later)
Beauty

This Collagen Powder Is The Secret To Jell-O Skin (Thank Us Later)

Hannah Frye

5 Must-Have Supplements For Active Women: What To Take & Why
Women's Health

5 Must-Have Supplements For Active Women: What To Take & Why

Ava Durgin

Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference
Personal Growth

Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference

Jody Kemmerer, LCSW

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

I've Tried Everything To Wake Up Energized—Here Are 5 Things That Work
Integrative Health

I've Tried Everything To Wake Up Energized—Here Are 5 Things That Work

Sarah Regan

This Collagen Powder Is The Secret To Jell-O Skin (Thank Us Later)
Beauty

This Collagen Powder Is The Secret To Jell-O Skin (Thank Us Later)

Hannah Frye

5 Must-Have Supplements For Active Women: What To Take & Why
Women's Health

5 Must-Have Supplements For Active Women: What To Take & Why

Ava Durgin

Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference
Personal Growth

Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference

Jody Kemmerer, LCSW

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

I've Tried Everything To Wake Up Energized—Here Are 5 Things That Work
Integrative Health

I've Tried Everything To Wake Up Energized—Here Are 5 Things That Work

Sarah Regan

This Collagen Powder Is The Secret To Jell-O Skin (Thank Us Later)
Beauty

This Collagen Powder Is The Secret To Jell-O Skin (Thank Us Later)

Hannah Frye

5 Must-Have Supplements For Active Women: What To Take & Why
Women's Health

5 Must-Have Supplements For Active Women: What To Take & Why

Ava Durgin

Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference
Personal Growth

Is It Gratitude Or Toxic Positivity? A Therapist Explains The Difference

Jody Kemmerer, LCSW

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Overthink Everything

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Brutally Honest — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

I've Tried Everything To Wake Up Energized—Here Are 5 Things That Work
Integrative Health

I've Tried Everything To Wake Up Energized—Here Are 5 Things That Work

Sarah Regan

This Collagen Powder Is The Secret To Jell-O Skin (Thank Us Later)
Beauty

This Collagen Powder Is The Secret To Jell-O Skin (Thank Us Later)

Hannah Frye

5 Must-Have Supplements For Active Women: What To Take & Why
Women's Health

5 Must-Have Supplements For Active Women: What To Take & Why

Ava Durgin

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.