The first tip is to, well, make sure it doesn't happen at all. Celebrity colorist and Redken brand ambassador Matt Rez shares an old-school hairstylist trick to keep color off the skin: an oily lotion. "The oilier the formula, the better, as color and oil will separate," he tells us. Hairstylists may use professional barrier creams and stain guards before dyeing, but an oily moisturizer will work just as well—apply along your hairline, ears, and nape of the neck before going in with color.

Just make sure you're lining just the skin, not the hair; the oil can keep color from dyeing the hair (which is the whole point of this venture, anyway). You also don't want to skimp on ingredients here—as always, be mindful of comedogenic products that may cause breakouts (especially if you're applying to areas prone to clogged pores, like the hairline). Gloves are also your friends here, as your hands are typically the first sign of an at-home hair dye job gone awry. They're included in many box dyes for a reason, so use them!