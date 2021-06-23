Try This Genius Hack For Removing An Avocado Pit (Without A Knife)

Have you ever heard of avocado hand? And would you believe it's almost a proper medical diagnosis? It's what happens when you go to whack out the avocado seed with a knife and...miss entirely. This can result in cutting open your hand, and a trip to the emergency room. While you might think "I've opened dozens of avocados without a hospital visit," maybe don't press your luck. That's where this hack comes in.

Avocado is more than just a tasty topping for toast: it's also a nutrient-dense healthy fat, with more potassium than bananas, plus vitamins K, C, B5, B6, and E. It's also a rich in insoluble fiber, which helps your digestion run smoothly. Since this healthy food deserves a regular spot in your diet, that's all the more reason to make sure you're keeping safe while prepping breakfast or lunch.

Across the internet, people are realizing that there's always been a (fairly obvious) safer way to remove avocado pits. It's as simple as these three steps: