How To Prioritize Your Well-Being If You're An Extremely Busy Person

If your Google calendar looks more like an abstract piece of art than a schedule—and you find yourself trying to cram two hours' worth of activities into every one hour of the day—you know firsthand that it can be hard to slow down. Between work, family obligations, friends, partners, and kids, many of us are running from one thing to the next without much time to pause in between.

But if you're having a hard time prioritizing your well-being, we need to have a talk. Chronic stress can leave your immune system weak and your brain in fight or flight mode, impairing your ability to be productive and, even more importantly, your ability to be happy. The often quoted saying, "You can't pour from an empty cup" is still true; in fact, it's probably more true now than ever before.

If you're finding it hard to prioritize your health, it's time to make some changes. Here are two great ways to get your well-being back to the top of your priority list: