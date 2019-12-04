How To Prioritize Your Well-Being If You're An Extremely Busy Person
If your Google calendar looks more like an abstract piece of art than a schedule—and you find yourself trying to cram two hours' worth of activities into every one hour of the day—you know firsthand that it can be hard to slow down. Between work, family obligations, friends, partners, and kids, many of us are running from one thing to the next without much time to pause in between.
But if you're having a hard time prioritizing your well-being, we need to have a talk. Chronic stress can leave your immune system weak and your brain in fight or flight mode, impairing your ability to be productive and, even more importantly, your ability to be happy. The often quoted saying, "You can't pour from an empty cup" is still true; in fact, it's probably more true now than ever before.
If you're finding it hard to prioritize your health, it's time to make some changes. Here are two great ways to get your well-being back to the top of your priority list:
1. Quit multitasking and focus on deep work instead.
If you're always trying to do two things at once, you should know that, according to science, you're actually impairing your ability to get anything done at all. Research shows that multitasking actually isn't so great for your brain; it reduces your productivity and performance by making it harder for you to organize your thoughts and filter out irrelevant information.
But focusing on one thing at a time, admittedly, is easier said than done. To keep it simple, try to only work when you're working, and only rest when you're resting. As Cal Newport, the author of the book Deep Work, wrote, "If you keep interrupting your evening to check and respond to email...you might reduce your effectiveness the next day enough that you end up getting less done than if you had instead respected a shutdown." When you're done with work for the day, close your computer and don't pick it up until the next day.
2. Get intentional about your skin care routine.
