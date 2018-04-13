Are You Drinking Toxic Tea? Here's How To Avoid Pesticides & Heavy Metals

Tea itself is really healthy, but it can sometimes be contaminated with pesticides and heavy metals. Tea plants are "hyperaccumulators," meaning they are extremely proficient at extracting agents from the soil and accumulating them in their leaves.

That means you want to be aware of where your tea is grown, how manufacturers process and package it, and even what kind of tea bags they use. China is the world’s largest tea producer, with 8 million tea growers. Unfortunately, they are also the world’s largest pesticide user. Manufacturers don’t usually wash tea leaves before they’re bagged or packaged, so if the plants are doused with pesticides, they will infuse directly into your cup.

On top of pesticides, teas can also contain artificial colorings, flavorings, and genetically modified ingredients (GMOs). In one investigation, researchers found all tea samples from China tested positive for at least three kinds of pesticides, with one-third containing up to 29 different pesticides (many of them illegal). Tea plants naturally accumulate fluoride and other heavy metals including lead, aluminum, and arsenic. Because tea grows in acidic soils, an even higher uptake of these metals can accumulate. Fluoride toxicity can result in a variety of health problems such as joint pain, muscle weakness, osteoporosis, brittle teeth, kidney problems, and even cancer. Among its problems, aluminum can be associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Tea bags carry their own problems. Most paper tea bags are treated with epichlorohydrin, a known carcinogen. Silky tea bags are made from plastics like nylon or polypropylene that are unstable in hot water. Yes, bagged tea is more convenient, but consider loose-leaf teas instead.