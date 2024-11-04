I hear parents blame themselves for not being able to show up as the caregivers they want to be. While it is important to take inventory of our parenting and make changes within our power when we are missing the mark, it’s also essential to look at the weight bearing down on you. Living in a capitalist, racist, sexist society that grants privilege toward particular identities and disregards the needs of other social groups is also part of what makes parenting multiples to taxing and expensive.