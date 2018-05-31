mindbodygreen

Close banner
Justin’s®
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®

Ready For Your Most Productive Day Ever? Here’s How To Pack Your Bag

Written by mindbodygreen
May 31, 2018

When was your last mighty moment? A point in time when you felt energized, accomplished, and confident enough to take on the world?

The key to reaching this near-magical state of being is honing a toolkit that works for your lifestyle. Whether you are an athlete looking for a quick burst of energy or you work at a desk and need sustained focus for hours on end, it’s all about filling your bag with the essentials that help you get there.

In this video, four everyday people share the holistic remedies, thoughtful reminders, and healthy snacks that fuel their mighty moments. Take a page from their book and experiment with energizing essential oils, quick breathwork routines, and delicious, protein-rich snacks like Justin’s nut butters and dark chocolate peanut butter cups to fuel your mind, body, and soul every day. Go forth and be your mightiest self.

Justin’s®
Justin’s®
Justin’s was founded on a simple premise, that good enough simply isn’t. If we can make it better, we will. If we can be better, we will. From reinventing the grind to pioneering new...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Home

Feel A Fight Coming On? Here Are 6 Tangible Tips To Quell The Anger

Hilary Jacobs Hendel, LCSW
Feel A Fight Coming On? Here Are 6 Tangible Tips To Quell The Anger
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-pack-your-bag-for-your-most-productive-day-ever

Your article and new folder have been saved!