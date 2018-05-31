Ready For Your Most Productive Day Ever? Here’s How To Pack Your Bag

When was your last mighty moment? A point in time when you felt energized, accomplished, and confident enough to take on the world?

The key to reaching this near-magical state of being is honing a toolkit that works for your lifestyle. Whether you are an athlete looking for a quick burst of energy or you work at a desk and need sustained focus for hours on end, it’s all about filling your bag with the essentials that help you get there.

In this video, four everyday people share the holistic remedies, thoughtful reminders, and healthy snacks that fuel their mighty moments. Take a page from their book and experiment with energizing essential oils, quick breathwork routines, and delicious, protein-rich snacks like Justin’s nut butters and dark chocolate peanut butter cups to fuel your mind, body, and soul every day. Go forth and be your mightiest self.