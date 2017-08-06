The Energizing Essential Oils I Don't Leave Home Without

As a Reiki practitioner and intuitive healer, I work with energy constantly. Yet I was completely unaware of the energetic benefits of essential oils until I found myself getting sick every single month for nearly a year. At the time, I was traveling constantly, leading retreats, teaching large workshops, and managing a very full private practice. I thought I was doing everything I could to stay balanced through it all. I ate well, took care of my body with regular yoga and exercise, meditated, and administered Reiki to myself daily—yet I still felt drained. Then essential oils came into the picture.

Essential oils are highly concentrated phytochemicals that are distilled from various parts of plants, such as the roots, leaves, and flowers. Our ancestors used plants and herbs as medicinal remedies for thousands of years, so while the immense benefits of these oils may be a foreign concept to some of us, we are not practicing anything new in theory.

I've found these oils to be extremely helpful in decreasing stress and promoting happiness. If you've never tried them before, you may just be missing out on one of the cheapest and most beneficial tools for mind, body, and spirit wellness.

There are tons of essential oil varieties on the market today, but these are the ones that have worked wonders for me and my clients.