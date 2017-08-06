mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Mental Health

The Energizing Essential Oils I Don't Leave Home Without

Kelsey J. Patel
Reiki Master By Kelsey J. Patel
Reiki Master
Kelsey J. Patel is a spiritual empowerment coach, healer, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping clients live a vibrant, joy-filled, and abundant life.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Kelsey Patel is a spiritual empowerment coach and certified Reiki master who’s on a mission to help people around the world tap into their true power. In mbg’s newest class, Reiki Healing 101: Decrease Stress, Balance Your Body & Break Through Negative Energy, she introduces you to the healing powers of Reiki, covering everything from its history to modern applications, and how you can use Reiki to transform your life.

As a Reiki practitioner and intuitive healer, I work with energy constantly. Yet I was completely unaware of the energetic benefits of essential oils until I found myself getting sick every single month for nearly a year. At the time, I was traveling constantly, leading retreats, teaching large workshops, and managing a very full private practice. I thought I was doing everything I could to stay balanced through it all. I ate well, took care of my body with regular yoga and exercise, meditated, and administered Reiki to myself daily—yet I still felt drained. Then essential oils came into the picture.

Essential oils are highly concentrated phytochemicals that are distilled from various parts of plants, such as the roots, leaves, and flowers. Our ancestors used plants and herbs as medicinal remedies for thousands of years, so while the immense benefits of these oils may be a foreign concept to some of us, we are not practicing anything new in theory.

I've found these oils to be extremely helpful in decreasing stress and promoting happiness. If you've never tried them before, you may just be missing out on one of the cheapest and most beneficial tools for mind, body, and spirit wellness.

There are tons of essential oil varieties on the market today, but these are the ones that have worked wonders for me and my clients.

For congestion and achiness.

Peppermint can help with headaches, nausea, and sinus issues. It's also been shown to improve mental focus and boost energy. My current obsession is the doTERRA brand, as it's ingestible. (It's important to keep in mind that not all oils are safe to consume by themselves!)

How I use it: I'll put one drop of ingestible peppermint on the roof of my mouth as soon as I wake up in the morning to open up my sinuses and get myself energized for the day ahead. You can also try putting a few drops of peppermint in a diffuser at any time of day. I'll occasionally put 1 to 2 drops on my palms, neck, and shoulders to boost energy before a workout or writing session.

Article continues below

For stress relief.

Lavender is the obvious choice for stress relief, and its calming and soothing effects really are unparalleled. Since it's such an in-demand oil, though, it tends to be a little pricier.

How I use it: Before a session, I love giving my clients a whiff of lavender oil to help them relax. In my off-time, I'll either put a couple of drops of lavender into my Epsom salt bath or on my pillow before bed. Sometimes, I put some in my palms and rub them together and take some deep breaths before meditating. NOW brand is one of my favorite brands for lavender, and it’s not too expensive. I also love the Stress Relief blend from Saje Natural Wellness, which has lavender, clary sage, and orange to help open me up to the opportunity and positivity in every moment.

For immunity.

A fellow energy practitioner first recommended this mix of orange, clove, cinnamon, rosemary, and eucalyptus after I told her how often I was getting sick. Their benefits range from protecting the body’s natural antioxidant defenses to promoting circulation to helping with healthy immune and respiratory function.

How I use it: I put a drop on each side of my throat before traveling or going into any large event where there are lots of people. I then put two drops on my palms and rub together for a few deep breaths to load my body up and help protect my immune system.

Article continues below

For boosting mood.

Ylang-ylang oil is one of my absolute favorites, and it's really boosted my confidence and self-love.

How I use it: I'll take a couple of drops of ylang-ylang in my palms, rub them together, and take a few deep, calming breaths. On the inhale, I focus on the words "receive love" and on the exhale, I'll remind myself to "let go of (doubt, fear, anger, or any other prevalent feeling)."

It’s important to remember that each of us is unique, which means my favorites may not work for you. If you are able to pop into a local market or shop in your area that sells oils, I highly recommend sniffing, smelling, and seeing them in person before you decide if it's right for you and your body. Essential oils have become an essential part of my life, and I hope they do for you too!

Looking to build out your smell-good repertoire? We've got you covered with the best oils for summer, travel, and relaxation.

Kelsey J. Patel
Kelsey J. Patel
Kelsey J. Patel is a spiritual empowerment coach, healer, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping...
Read More
More from the author:
Heal Your Anxiety & Stress With The Power Of Reiki
Check out Reiki Healing 101
Get your complete guide to decrease stress, release negative energy, and experience whole body healing through Reiki.
View the class
Kelsey J. Patel
Kelsey J. Patel
Kelsey J. Patel is a spiritual empowerment coach, healer, and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/essential-oils-that-an-energy-worker-can-not-live-without

Your article and new folder have been saved!