The Energizing Essential Oils I Don't Leave Home Without
As a Reiki practitioner and intuitive healer, I work with energy constantly. Yet I was completely unaware of the energetic benefits of essential oils until I found myself getting sick every single month for nearly a year. At the time, I was traveling constantly, leading retreats, teaching large workshops, and managing a very full private practice. I thought I was doing everything I could to stay balanced through it all. I ate well, took care of my body with regular yoga and exercise, meditated, and administered Reiki to myself daily—yet I still felt drained. Then essential oils came into the picture.
Essential oils are highly concentrated phytochemicals that are distilled from various parts of plants, such as the roots, leaves, and flowers. Our ancestors used plants and herbs as medicinal remedies for thousands of years, so while the immense benefits of these oils may be a foreign concept to some of us, we are not practicing anything new in theory.
I've found these oils to be extremely helpful in decreasing stress and promoting happiness. If you've never tried them before, you may just be missing out on one of the cheapest and most beneficial tools for mind, body, and spirit wellness.
There are tons of essential oil varieties on the market today, but these are the ones that have worked wonders for me and my clients.
For congestion and achiness.
Peppermint can help with headaches, nausea, and sinus issues. It's also been shown to improve mental focus and boost energy. My current obsession is the doTERRA brand, as it's ingestible. (It's important to keep in mind that not all oils are safe to consume by themselves!)
How I use it: I'll put one drop of ingestible peppermint on the roof of my mouth as soon as I wake up in the morning to open up my sinuses and get myself energized for the day ahead. You can also try putting a few drops of peppermint in a diffuser at any time of day. I'll occasionally put 1 to 2 drops on my palms, neck, and shoulders to boost energy before a workout or writing session.
For stress relief.
Lavender is the obvious choice for stress relief, and its calming and soothing effects really are unparalleled. Since it's such an in-demand oil, though, it tends to be a little pricier.
How I use it: Before a session, I love giving my clients a whiff of lavender oil to help them relax. In my off-time, I'll either put a couple of drops of lavender into my Epsom salt bath or on my pillow before bed. Sometimes, I put some in my palms and rub them together and take some deep breaths before meditating. NOW brand is one of my favorite brands for lavender, and it’s not too expensive. I also love the Stress Relief blend from Saje Natural Wellness, which has lavender, clary sage, and orange to help open me up to the opportunity and positivity in every moment.
For immunity.
A fellow energy practitioner first recommended this mix of orange, clove, cinnamon, rosemary, and eucalyptus after I told her how often I was getting sick. Their benefits range from protecting the body’s natural antioxidant defenses to promoting circulation to helping with healthy immune and respiratory function.
How I use it: I put a drop on each side of my throat before traveling or going into any large event where there are lots of people. I then put two drops on my palms and rub together for a few deep breaths to load my body up and help protect my immune system.
For boosting mood.
Ylang-ylang oil is one of my absolute favorites, and it's really boosted my confidence and self-love.
How I use it: I'll take a couple of drops of ylang-ylang in my palms, rub them together, and take a few deep, calming breaths. On the inhale, I focus on the words "receive love" and on the exhale, I'll remind myself to "let go of (doubt, fear, anger, or any other prevalent feeling)."
It’s important to remember that each of us is unique, which means my favorites may not work for you. If you are able to pop into a local market or shop in your area that sells oils, I highly recommend sniffing, smelling, and seeing them in person before you decide if it's right for you and your body. Essential oils have become an essential part of my life, and I hope they do for you too!
