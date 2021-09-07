You Can Interact With People & Still Feel Lonely: 3 Tips To Overcome It

As Boardman explains, "We all know that it's important to get enough sleep and to exercise or eat—but probably the most reliable contributor to our wellbeing is our social connections." That said, she notes, not all social interactions are created equal.

When it comes to those social interactions that nourish our need for connection, the two most valuable factors are meaningful conversation, and an experience of "felt love," according to Boardman. (Felt love is all about feeling understood and cared about by someone.)

So, here are her tips for infusing your interactions with those two important factors.