6 Ways To Optimize The Time You Have With Your Kids & Create Lasting Memories

Ten minutes ago I was sitting here writing this when my 3-year-old daughter climbed onto my lap. My goal was to have this article done yesterday, so my initial reaction was that she was getting in my way. And then the irony dawned on me—this is l-i-t-e-r-a-l-l-y an article about spending quality time with your kids—and I closed the laptop and devoted my full attention to snuggling her.

Even though work and our other adult responsibilities feel weighty, overwhelming, and important, once you have children, there are even more significant deadlines and milestones in your life—like teaching our kids about dinosaurs, the tooth fairy, and how to ride a bike; experiencing (and surviving) that dreaded teenage rebellion, when they decide we're monsters; and the moment we drop them off at college, then go ugly cry in our car for an hour.

And the truth is, that stretch between newborn and empty-nest-ugly-cry is a blink. In the words of the venerable sage Ferris Bueller, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

Here, pulling from my experience as a mom and holistic psychiatrist, I'm going to give you a few tips on how to not "miss it" with your kids (even if life's crazy) so you can create memories and a bond that lasts: