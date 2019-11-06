Here's Exactly How To Massage Sore Or Tight Muscles With CBD 

From hunching over a desk all day to holding in stress to pushing your limits during your HIIT class, there are a number of reasons you might be experiencing achy or tense muscles. Sore feet, a stiff jaw, or tight shoulders every once in a while are all just part of being human.

Enter: cannabidiol (or CBD), arguably the most talked-about natural ingredient for promoting relaxation and easing muscle tension. CBD can be taken internally—in a capsule, gummy, or oil, for instance—or used topically. If you have sore muscles, consider taking the most direct approach with a topical and apply CBD directly onto the affected area.

But what's the best way to massage your muscles with CBD? Are there any do's and don'ts? Read on to learn exactly how to use topical CBD for all your top concerns.