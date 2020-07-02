While you've definitely heard of carrot cake, you may not be as familiar with this squash-y counterpart: the zucchini cake. More like a banana bread in texture, this vegan treat is just sweet enough to be a perfect pairing with a cup coffee or tea without sending you to a complete sugar high.

Coconut sugar, made from the sap of the coconut palm tree, is lower on the the glycemic index than traditional sugar. According to Victoria Albina, N.P., MPH "Foods with a lower GI are more slowly absorbed, thereby reducing the health-damaging insulin spike," which is a good reason to consider making the swap.

The other buzzy ingredient in this recipe? Oat milk (which, by the way, you can make at home) This makes sense, since the recipe comes from The Oat Milk Cookbook, which is currently available for pre-order.

When served cut in squares, this snack cake makes a perfect light summer-y alternative to a brownie.