These Sugar-Free Protein Balls Keep Me Full & Feed My Skin, Too
Craving something sweet when the afternoon slump hits? I know I do. See, stress can affect your blood sugar, which is why you might reach for a treat to make it through the rest of the day.
But here’s the thing: If you fulfill that craving with something high in sugar, you’ll only crash later on. You want a sweet snack that’s high in satiating protein to keep you energized as you carry out your day—and these sugar-free, chocolate protein balls fit the bill.
How to make sugar-free, chocolate protein balls that keep you full
I modeled this recipe off the delicious Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Balls from Sami Clarke’s Form app, but mine features a special secret ingredient: mindbodygreen’s chocolate beauty & gut collagen+.
It uses organic cocoa derived from cacao trees in South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic to achieve the rich chocolate flavor. These high-quality cocoa beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value.
Then it’s sweetened with 100% pure monk fruit (meaning it’s completely sugar-free). Also known as luo han guo and "Buddha fruit," this sweetener has been used as a natural antioxidant1 for centuries in Chinese medicine. It provides the perfect hit of sweetness you need to fulfill that sugar craving without the dreaded blood sugar spike later on.
Not to mention, the formula is loaded with additional nutrients, like vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, biotin, and turmeric. Of course, it also features collagen peptides, which have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen2 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin. As a result, research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density3.
Ready to whip up my go-to snack? Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1.5 cups rolled oats
- ¾ cup peanut butter
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen chocolate beauty + gut collagen+
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon extra cacao powder (for even more of a chocolaty flavor)
Simply mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl until well combined, then roll it into balls one spoonful at a time. Place them in an airtight container or on parchment paper and store in the fridge until you’re ready to enjoy—I typically snack on two protein balls in the afternoon.
The takeaway
These rich, chocolate protein balls provide the perfect hit of sweetness I need to carry me through busy days. Filling and satiating, they keep my energy levels high, and they taste like a decadent treat—just, you know, without the subsequent blood sugar spike.
