Social Worker

Tamieka Welsh holds a B.S. in Social Work from North Carolina A&T and a Master’s in Social work with a concentration in Clinical Mental Health from Columbia University. As a Social Work Professor at Howard University and New York University, she continues to inspire the next generation of change agents. Tamieka is dedicated to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and raises awareness about its importance through her writing. When she is not writing, she enjoys immersing herself in nature, listening to music and engaging in volunteer work.