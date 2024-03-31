Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

How To Make Mental Healthcare More Accessible To Black Americans

Tamieka Welsh, MSW
Author:
Tamieka Welsh, MSW
March 31, 2024
Tamieka Welsh, MSW
Social Worker
By Tamieka Welsh, MSW
Social Worker
Tamieka Welsh holds a B.S. in Social Work from North Carolina A&T and a Master’s in Social work with a concentration in Clinical Mental Health from Columbia University. As a Social Work Professor at Howard University and New York University, she continues to inspire the next generation of change agents. Tamieka is dedicated to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and raises awareness about its importance through her writing. When she is not writing, she enjoys immersing herself in nature, listening to music and engaging in volunteer work.
Image by GIC / Stocksy
March 31, 2024

The conversation about mental health has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. Public figures, including celebrities and influencers, have become increasingly open about their struggles with mental health, particularly within the Black community.

Additionally, the younger generations, including Gen Z and Millennials, have actively contributed to this discourse, motivating older generations to engage in conversations with their peers, delve deeper into mental health awareness, and adjust their perspectives. 

Yet for many Black Americans, navigating mental health can still be daunting given lingering stigmas, an unjust healthcare system, and uncertainty of where to seek support or guidance.

Why Black Americans are less likely to seek mental health treatment

While discussions surrounding mental health have become more normalized, statistics show that Black Americans are still far less likely to seek mental health treatment. By some estimates, about 25% of Black Americans seek mental health treatment, compared to 40% of white Americans. 

One major contributor to this disparity is unequal access to health care. Nearly 10% of Black Americans do not have health insurance, compared to 5.2% of non-Hispanic white people, making it much harder to afford treatment. People of color are far more likely to be uninsured in America, due in part to several states’ refusal to expand Medicaid.

The Black community also has a long history of experiencing prejudice and discrimination within the U.S. healthcare system.

The relationship between a person and their mental health provider is a key aspect of treatment. It's essential that practitioners understand the historical and cultural contexts of mental health in the Black community. Recognizing the profound influence of historical trauma is essential in cultivating empathy, facilitating healing, and confronting lingering mental health disparities. 

Mental health tips for the Black community

1.

Connect with local community support groups

Connect with local community support groups that provide a safe space for Black individuals. This will allow you to feel comfortable while exchanging your experiences with mental health. It will also offer mutual support, foster empowerment, and help you advocate for change.

2.

Focus on your needs 

Prioritize your physical, mental, and emotional well-being to prevent burnout. This will enable you to connect with yourself while figuring out what you need in the present moment. It will also enhance personal and professional relationships, leaving you to become present for yourself and others.

RELATED READ: 5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Your Mental Health This Year

3.

Support mental health resources for the Black community

There are numerous approaches to promoting awareness about the significance of mental health within the Black community. A powerful strategy for anyone, regardless of race, is supporting organizations that assist Black communities through contributions or donations. As we continue discussing the importance of Black mental health, we can learn a lot from each other and break the stigma. Below are several organizations committed to aiding Black individuals dealing with mental health challenges.

  1. Ourselves Black
  2. Therapy for QPOC
  3. Black Virtual Therapist Network
  4. Melanin and Mental Health
  5. Therapy for Black Girls
  6. Therapy for Black Men
  7. National Alliance on Mental Illness
  8. Anxiety and Depression Resources
  9. Black Mental Health Alliance 
  10. The Okra Project 
  11. The National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN)
  12. Black Girl + Mental Health

The takeaway

It’s vital for everyone to prioritize their mental health every day. The conversation around mental health in the Black community is just beginning. There is still work to be done—and your part in the conversation matters. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I Was Hungry All The Time — Until I Started Paying Attention To This
Integrative Health

I Was Hungry All The Time — Until I Started Paying Attention To This

Hannah Margaret Allen

These New Studies Have Changed Our View On Sugar, The Med Diet, & More
Integrative Health

These New Studies Have Changed Our View On Sugar, The Med Diet, & More

Hannah Frye

What To Eat (& Avoid) For A Healthy Gut, From A Microbiome Expert
Integrative Health

What To Eat (& Avoid) For A Healthy Gut, From A Microbiome Expert

Jason Wachob

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?
Integrative Health

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Supplement Improves Memory In Adults 60+, Study Shows*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Improves Memory In Adults 60+, Study Shows*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond
Women's Health

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond

Stephanie Estima, D.C.

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests

Hannah Frye

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I Was Hungry All The Time — Until I Started Paying Attention To This
Integrative Health

I Was Hungry All The Time — Until I Started Paying Attention To This

Hannah Margaret Allen

These New Studies Have Changed Our View On Sugar, The Med Diet, & More
Integrative Health

These New Studies Have Changed Our View On Sugar, The Med Diet, & More

Hannah Frye

What To Eat (& Avoid) For A Healthy Gut, From A Microbiome Expert
Integrative Health

What To Eat (& Avoid) For A Healthy Gut, From A Microbiome Expert

Jason Wachob

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?
Integrative Health

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Supplement Improves Memory In Adults 60+, Study Shows*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Improves Memory In Adults 60+, Study Shows*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond
Women's Health

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond

Stephanie Estima, D.C.

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Dry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.