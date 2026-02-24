Hot Chocolate That Has 20+ Grams Of Protein & No Refined Sugar? Try This
The blizzard was in full force outside my Brooklyn windows as I sat in a meeting with my team. At one point, my health editor casually mentioned the hot cocoa she was drinking—and immediately, that was all I could think about.
One big problem: I didn’t have any hot cocoa in the house.
I grew up in a home stocked with individual packets of hot chocolate—the kind loaded with sugar but undeniably delicious. Making hot cocoa from actual cocoa wasn’t exactly in my wheelhouse, but I knew it had to be possible. With ten minutes between calls, I ran downstairs, poured milk into a saucepan, and started experimenting.
What came out of it surprised me. This hot chocolate wasn’t just cozy and comforting—it was genuinely delicious, refined sugar–free, and packed with protein. It hit every nostalgic note I was craving, without the sugar crash. So, without further ado, here’s the recipe.
- 1 cup of milk, plus 2 tablespoons extra (I used 2%)
- 1 scoop of vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ (I added a little extra for sweetness)
- 1–2 tablespoons of cocoa powder (I used 2—no regrets)
- Maple syrup, to taste
- Warm the milk in a small saucepan over medium heat. If you’re using dairy milk, keep a close eye on it—you want it warm, not scalded.
- In your mug, whisk together the protein powder, cocoa powder, and the 2 tablespoons of milk until smooth, forming a paste.
- Once the milk is warm, remove it from the heat and whisk in the cocoa-protein mixture until fully combined.
- Taste and decide if it needs sweetness. If so, add a teaspoon or two of maple syrup.
- Pour back into your mug and enjoy—preferably while watching the snow fall under a cozy blanket. Or, realistically, while hopping into your next meeting. Both are perfectly acceptable.
It’s cozy, satisfying & nutritious
There’s something about using 2% milk that makes this feel like the real deal. That little bit of fat adds creaminess and staying power—so instead of a quick sugar spike and crash, you actually feel satisfied. Fat also slows digestion slightly, which helps this drink land more like a snack than a sweet sip.
I went all in with 100% cocoa powder. Unsweetened cocoa is naturally rich in polyphenols, plant compounds that act as antioxidants. It brings that deep, nostalgic chocolate flavor, without the sugar load.
The real upgrade, though, is the protein. A half serving (one scoop) of vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ adds 12.5 grams of high-quality protein. Combined with the 8 grams in one cup of 2% milk, you’re looking at 20.5 grams total, enough to meaningfully support satiety and muscle health.*
The organic vanilla and cinnamon bark extract make it taste indulgent and warm, while the isolate blends in smoothly (no chalky texture here).
The result? A mug that feels like comfort food but functions like a balanced snack.
The takeaway
You don’t need a specialty mix or a bunch of sugar to make a great cup of hot chocolate at home. With a few pantry staples and about ten minutes, you can create something creamy, chocolatey, and actually nourishing.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 204 calories, 20.5 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fat.
Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.