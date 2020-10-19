How To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar, Starting With Your Gut

Keeping your blood sugar in check is one of those tricky balancing acts that our bodies are constantly trying to manage. You’re probably familiar with what happens when it dips too low—better known as being hangry.

And while factors like diet and exercise play a major role in balancing your blood sugar, ultimately it comes down to—like so many other things—your gut.

But type “gut health” into your search bar these days, and you’ll be met with pages upon pages of pseudoscience and vague, untested claims (trust us, we’ve done it). That’s why we’ve partnered with Pendulum Therapeutics—a new, cutting-edge company that’s already at the forefront of bioscience—to sort through the clutter and set the record straight on what you need to know about this link between blood sugar and gut health.