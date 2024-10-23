Skip to Content
Beauty

The Best Face-Lifting Massage Techniques From A Longevity-Focused Facialist

Emily Kelleher
Emily Kelleher
October 23, 2024
Emily Kelleher is the former Editorial Operations Manager at mindbodygreen. She received her undergraduate degree in magazine, news, and digital journalism and political science from Syracuse University.
woman touching her face on a tan background
Image by Ridofranz / iStock
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series, Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as one, two, three.

The first thing I did during my visit to facialist Pietro Simone's serene New York office was fill out a stack of paperwork. With questions about my skin care routine and sleep habits, digestion, workouts, stress, and more, his questionnaire rivaled an assessment from my primary care doctor.

That's because Simone's approach to skin care isn't just skin deep. He looks at the whole picture, offering lifestyle adjustments and product recommendations alongside treatments that target each layer of the skin, from the epidermis to the muscle. 

While he takes a very personalized approach to skin care, the one technique he sees fit for everyone is massage. "Massage allows me to drain, work the fascia, engage the muscles, maximize the oxygenation of the tissue, and increase blood flow," he says.

At home, it can help lift, tone, and depuff the skin. Simone suggests clients practice it at least twice a week. And here are three techniques he recommends. 

For lifting

Prep your skin with face oil. Then, starting at the chin, pinch a 1-inch section of the skin between your thumb and forefinger (like a sausage, Simone says). Roll it upward, then pinch the next section, working your way up until you reach your ear.

Return to the chin, this time working toward the temple. Continue like this until you've covered the whole side of the face, then do the other side. 

This works the fascia and engages the muscles responsible for that lifting effect, Simone says. 

For toning

For an even deeper toning effect, you'll want to focus on increasing blood flow. Starting at the chin, slap the skin in an upward direction using both hands, toward the brow. 

This creates friction and heats up the skin, supporting collagen and giving the skin a more plump look. 

For puffiness

While puffiness can have many causes, your best bet is to focus on lymphatic drainage. Simone says to think of your hands as traffic controllers, guiding fluid to drainage points. 

Start at the solar plexus (at the center of the torso, a few fingers above the belly button) using the tips of your fingers to apply pressure to the skin.

Move upward toward the collarbone, then the neck, and finally the temporalis (a muscle located between the eyebrow and ear.) 

Then, return to the temple, moving down to the ears, the neck, the collarbone, and then the solar plexus, and finally pressing out toward the underarms. 

The takeaway 

Facial massage is a powerful tool for increasing blood flow, encouraging lymphatic drainage, and simply taking a mindful moment to connect with yourself. Simone recommends giving yourself twice weekly massages for five to 10 minutes.

