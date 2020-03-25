How To Let Your Spirit (Not Your Ego) Be Your Guide

Setting the right intention is the key to raising your energetic frequency. Your frequency is low when your intention is to control others, outcomes, and your own feelings. When your intention is to learn to love yourself and share your love with others, your frequency is high and you are connecting to universal spiritual energy.

Once you've connected to Spirit, you can start to raise frequency even higher. Practices like meditating, being in nature, playing with animals, listening to beautiful music, dancing, and being creative all help you do so.