How To Let Your Spirit (Not Your Ego) Be Your Guide
Imagine how it feels to be in a room full of closed off, angry, judgmental people. This is a low frequency. Now, imagine being in a room full of open, loving, and joyful people. The feeling you get there is a higher frequency. We have the ability to raise our own frequency—all it requires is connecting to spirit and dropping the ego. Here's a quick introduction to how it's done.
How to connect to spirit.
Setting the right intention is the key to raising your energetic frequency. Your frequency is low when your intention is to control others, outcomes, and your own feelings. When your intention is to learn to love yourself and share your love with others, your frequency is high and you are connecting to universal spiritual energy.
Once you've connected to Spirit, you can start to raise frequency even higher. Practices like meditating, being in nature, playing with animals, listening to beautiful music, dancing, and being creative all help you do so.
How to make sure the ego doesn't get in the way.
The "wounded ego" part of our mind fears losing control, and, therefore, this part of us also fears opening to Spirit. To connect with Spirit, we need to be in a place where it is more important to us to evolve in our ability to love than it is to avoid pain with various forms of control.
Connecting with Spirit is simple but not always easy. If you want at-will spiritual connection, then you need to stay open to loving yourself and others while dropping fear. All aspects of your life will improve when you allow Spirit, rather than your ego, to guide you.