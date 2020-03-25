 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
How To Let Your Spirit (Not Your Ego) Be Your Guide

How To Let Your Spirit (Not Your Ego) Be Your Guide

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Co-Founder of Inner Bonding By Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Co-Founder of Inner Bonding
Margaret Paul, Ph.D., is a best-selling author, relationship expert, and Inner Bonding® facilitator.
How To Let Your Spirit (Not Your Ego) Be Your Guide

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on March 25, 2020

Imagine how it feels to be in a room full of closed off, angry, judgmental people. This is a low frequency. Now, imagine being in a room full of open, loving, and joyful people. The feeling you get there is a higher frequency. We have the ability to raise our own frequency—all it requires is connecting to spirit and dropping the ego. Here's a quick introduction to how it's done.

How to connect to spirit.

Setting the right intention is the key to raising your energetic frequency. Your frequency is low when your intention is to control others, outcomes, and your own feelings. When your intention is to learn to love yourself and share your love with others, your frequency is high and you are connecting to universal spiritual energy.

Once you've connected to Spirit, you can start to raise frequency even higher. Practices like meditating, being in nature, playing with animals, listening to beautiful music, dancing, and being creative all help you do so.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to make sure the ego doesn't get in the way.

The "wounded ego" part of our mind fears losing control, and, therefore, this part of us also fears opening to Spirit. To connect with Spirit, we need to be in a place where it is more important to us to evolve in our ability to love than it is to avoid pain with various forms of control.

Connecting with Spirit is simple but not always easy. If you want at-will spiritual connection, then you need to stay open to loving yourself and others while dropping fear. All aspects of your life will improve when you allow Spirit, rather than your ego, to guide you.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Margaret Paul, Ph.D. Co-Founder of Inner Bonding
Margaret Paul, Ph.D., is a best-selling author, relationship expert, and Inner Bonding® facilitator. She has counseled individuals and couples since 1968. She is the author/co-author of...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-let-your-spirit-not-your-ego-be-your-guide

Your article and new folder have been saved!