Seventh Sense
How To Layer Your Nighttime Skin Care Routine

December 10, 2019

The skin care layering rule of thumb: Go from thinnest to thickest. In this Bare Your Beauty video above, we're using the Face Care Collection from Seventh Sense to demonstrate what that looks like with products that typically make an appearance in your nighttime routine. 

"Your skin's cellular turnover happens overnight," says medical aesthetician, celebrity facialist, and spiritual healer Mashell Tabe, "so you can get the biggest bang for your buck by keeping your morning routine simple—moisturizer and SPF—and using any of your big ticket items at night. That's when your skin will really use the ingredients in your products." 

Starting with a clean face (the CBD Face Oil Cleanser adds a dose of calm with chamomile and hemp-derived CBD), prep your skin with a gentle, hydrating toner to help the products that follow better absorb into the skin. Toners that contain hyaluronic acid—like the Instant Aura Face Toner in this video—can help your skin retain hydration, which is key for your nighttime routine, says Tabe. "Hydration is the precursor that helps everything work more optimally," she says. "Without it, your skin can't digest and metabolize your products' nutrients." For extra hydration, Tabe also suggests adding a facial mist like rosewater to your routine before applying the rest of your products.

Once your eye cream, treatments, and moisturizer go on, a face oil can help seal in all that hydration and skin nourishment. "If you'd like to set an intention to nourish not only the skin but also your soul, incorporate a jade roller as your final step," says Tabe. "Jade's energy assists us to connect more easily to our heart chakra—a great way to bring self-love into your skin care ritual."

Shop this video:

<p>CBD Face Oil Cleanser</p>
1

CBD Face Oil Cleanser

Seventh Sense $24.50
<p>Instant Aura CBD Face Toner</p>
2

Instant Aura CBD Face Toner

Seventh Sense $24.50
<p>CBD Eye Cream</p>
3

CBD Eye Cream

Seventh Sense $24.50
<p>CBD Face Oil</p>
4

CBD Face Oil

Seventh Sense $39.50
