Simple: "Use meaning as your compass," says Zukav. "As you move in the direction that your soul wants you to be, meaning comes into your life." Essentially: If you feel fulfilled, positive, and warm, know that you are on the right path. Sure, you may not be exactly where you want to be at that moment, but at the risk of sounding cliché, try to trust the process as best you can.

According to Zukav, the opposite can tell you when you've strayed from your path: "As you move in the opposite direction [of your soul], your life drains of meaning." Whether you call it a gut feeling or intuition—if you're acting against your true purpose, Zukav says you will inherently know it. "If it weren't meaningful to you, you would do something else," he adds.

The bottom line? Your body's physical sensations can tell you a lot about your spiritual path in life (in fact, it's those physical sensations that help you decipher your emotional awareness). So try to become attuned to what you're feeling in the moment: "I would suggest that you consult intuition," Zukav adds. "Intuition is the voice of the nonphysical world."