mindbodygreen

Close banner
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

How To Infuse CBD Into Your Favorite Summer Drinks 

Written by mindbodygreen
How To Infuse CBD Into Your Favorite Summer Drinks

Image by Hannah Schwob / mbg Creative

June 27, 2019
Here at mbg, we're all about Food With Benefits—whether those benefits save you money or time or help heal your body. In our video series, we'll show you how to make delectable recipes, each with a unique benefit. Whether it's a dinner for four for under $10 or a dessert designed to restore your balance, these meals, snacks, and desserts will inspire you and make your mouth water! Up today: how to add CBD oil drops to three yummy summer drinks and desserts.

You're not imagining it: The wellness world can't get enough of CBD and its body-balancing benefits. And one of the best things about this natural and plant-derived compound is that you can consume it in so many forms—including dessert.

With summer approaching, we couldn't wait to test out three of our summer favorites infused with Manitoba Harvest's new Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil Drops. Manitoba Harvest is the name behind some of the highest-quality hemp products we've seen, from hemp hearts to hemp granola, and their new Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract products are no exception. Their seed-to-shelf traceable CBD Oil Drops are solvent-free (C02 extracted for purity and potency), thoroughly tested for consistency and safety, and are THC-free.

Not to mention that we love the simplicity and flexibility of the extract versus other products because you can add it to almost anything you eat or drink. Our latest Food With Benefits video shows three refreshing and delicious ways to infuse CBD into our summer favorites. 

Article continues below

Tropical CBD-Infused Smoothie

Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 large handful of greens of your choice (spinach, baby kale, Swiss chard, or a mix of all three)
  • 1 cup macadamia nut milk, or other nondairy milk
  • 1 medium-size ripe banana
  • 2 mL unflavored Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil Drops (about two droppers), or the serving size of your choice
  • 1 cup frozen mango
  • 1 cup frozen pineapple
  • Optional garnish: Unsweetened coconut flakes 

Method:

  1. Add greens and nondairy milk to your blender. Blend, starting on low and gradually increasing to high for about 1 minute or until the greens are completely liquefied. 
  2. Break up the banana, and add it to the blender along with the CBD Oil Drops, and blend until the banana is incorporated.
  3. Add in the frozen mango and pineapple, and blend until smooth and creamy.
  4. Pour into two cups, garnish with coconut flakes if using, and enjoy!
Article continues below

Watermelon & Mint Granita

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Add watermelon, mint, CBD Oil Drops, and lime juice to the blender, and purée until the mint is broken down into specks. 
  2. Pour the mixture into a 9-by-11-inch freezer-safe glass baking dish and put the dish uncovered in the freezer. Set a timer for 1 hour. 
  3. After an hour, take a fork and scrape the ice crystals stuck to the sides toward the middle of the pan, stirring lightly. 
  4. Repeat Step 3 every 30 minutes until the entire mixture is frozen into crystals, usually 3 or 4 more times. Stir lightly to make the granita light and fluffy.    
  5. Serve immediately, or scrape into a freezer-safe container. Will keep in the freezer for up to a month. 
Article continues below

Iced Chai Latte With Coconut Milk Cream

Serves 2

Ingredients: 

  • 4 tablespoons loose-leaf chai of your choice
  • 16 ounces filtered water
  • Coconut milk or other nondairy milk
  • 1 can full-fat organic coconut milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 mL unflavored Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil Drops (about 2 dropperfuls) or the serving size of your choice

Method:

  1. Bring the water to a boil and then turn the heat off; let cool for 1 minute. Add the chai to a large glass container (ball jars work beautifully!), and let steep for 5 minutes. Strain the tea into another glass container and cover. Place in the fridge, along with the can of coconut milk to chill, at least 6 hours but preferably overnight. 
  2. A few minutes before you want to make your latte, put a metal bowl and the beater(s) from your mixer into the freezer to chill. 
  3. Remove the coconut can from the fridge, being careful not to shake it. Open the top—there should be a thick layer of solid coconut cream. Carefully spoon it out into the cold bowl. Reserve the remaining liquid beneath for smoothies, curries, sauces, or other uses. 
  4. Blend the coconut cream on low for 1 minute, then slowly bring the speed up to high for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the cream forms stiff peaks. Add the CBD Oil Drops and vanilla, and beat again, just until combined. 
  5. Fill two large glasses with ice. Pour half the chai tea into each glass. Top with coconut milk or other nondairy milk of your choice, leaving about ½ inch from the rim of your glass. 
  6. Spoon the coconut cream on top of your latte, or if you're feeling fancy, you can spoon the cream into a baggie, snip off a small corner, and pipe the cream onto your latte. 
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods
Manitoba Harvest is the leader in the manufacturing and distribution of hemp-based foods for over 20 years, based on the belief that hemp has the power to transform people’s health for...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-infuse-cbd-into-your-favorite-summer-drinks

Your article and new folder have been saved!