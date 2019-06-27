How To Infuse CBD Into Your Favorite Summer Drinks 

You're not imagining it: The wellness world can't get enough of CBD and its body-balancing benefits. And one of the best things about this natural and plant-derived compound is that you can consume it in so many forms—including dessert.
With summer approaching, we couldn't wait to test out three of our summer favorites infused with Manitoba Harvest's new Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil Drops. Manitoba Harvest is the name behind some of the highest-quality hemp products we've seen, from hemp hearts to hemp granola, and their new Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract products are no exception. Their seed-to-shelf traceable CBD Oil Drops are solvent-free (C02 extracted for purity and potency), thoroughly tested for consistency and safety, and are THC-free.
Not to mention that we love the simplicity and flexibility of the extract versus other products because you can add it to almost anything you eat or drink. Our latest Food With Benefits video shows three refreshing and delicious ways to infuse CBD into our summer favorites.
Tropical CBD-Infused Smoothie
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 large handful of greens of your choice (spinach, baby kale, Swiss chard, or a mix of all three)
- 1 cup macadamia nut milk, or other nondairy milk
- 1 medium-size ripe banana
- 2 mL unflavored Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil Drops (about two droppers), or the serving size of your choice
- 1 cup frozen mango
- 1 cup frozen pineapple
- Optional garnish: Unsweetened coconut flakes
Method:
- Add greens and nondairy milk to your blender. Blend, starting on low and gradually increasing to high for about 1 minute or until the greens are completely liquefied.
- Break up the banana, and add it to the blender along with the CBD Oil Drops, and blend until the banana is incorporated.
- Add in the frozen mango and pineapple, and blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into two cups, garnish with coconut flakes if using, and enjoy!
Watermelon & Mint Granita
Serves 6 to 8
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cubed watermelon
- ¼ cup mint, packed tightly
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 6 mL Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil Drops in Peppermint (about 6 dropperfuls) or the serving size of your choice
Method:
- Add watermelon, mint, CBD Oil Drops, and lime juice to the blender, and purée until the mint is broken down into specks.
- Pour the mixture into a 9-by-11-inch freezer-safe glass baking dish and put the dish uncovered in the freezer. Set a timer for 1 hour.
- After an hour, take a fork and scrape the ice crystals stuck to the sides toward the middle of the pan, stirring lightly.
- Repeat Step 3 every 30 minutes until the entire mixture is frozen into crystals, usually 3 or 4 more times. Stir lightly to make the granita light and fluffy.
- Serve immediately, or scrape into a freezer-safe container. Will keep in the freezer for up to a month.
Iced Chai Latte With Coconut Milk Cream
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons loose-leaf chai of your choice
- 16 ounces filtered water
- Coconut milk or other nondairy milk
- 1 can full-fat organic coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 mL unflavored Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil Drops (about 2 dropperfuls) or the serving size of your choice
Method:
- Bring the water to a boil and then turn the heat off; let cool for 1 minute. Add the chai to a large glass container (ball jars work beautifully!), and let steep for 5 minutes. Strain the tea into another glass container and cover. Place in the fridge, along with the can of coconut milk to chill, at least 6 hours but preferably overnight.
- A few minutes before you want to make your latte, put a metal bowl and the beater(s) from your mixer into the freezer to chill.
- Remove the coconut can from the fridge, being careful not to shake it. Open the top—there should be a thick layer of solid coconut cream. Carefully spoon it out into the cold bowl. Reserve the remaining liquid beneath for smoothies, curries, sauces, or other uses.
- Blend the coconut cream on low for 1 minute, then slowly bring the speed up to high for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the cream forms stiff peaks. Add the CBD Oil Drops and vanilla, and beat again, just until combined.
- Fill two large glasses with ice. Pour half the chai tea into each glass. Top with coconut milk or other nondairy milk of your choice, leaving about ½ inch from the rim of your glass.
- Spoon the coconut cream on top of your latte, or if you're feeling fancy, you can spoon the cream into a baggie, snip off a small corner, and pipe the cream onto your latte.