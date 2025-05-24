Help your child better understand the context of the situation and look at the story they are telling themselves as they ruminate. Show your child how to double-check their reasoning. Maybe they didn't fully understand the comment, intention, or act? "What evidence is there that this story is true? What else could it be?" Now, work with them to alter their inner story by replacing negative thoughts with neutral thoughts. Instead of "I know she read my text yet won't respond," consider, "She may not have read it, or she did read it but is busy and can't respond right away."