How To Heal Your Gut After Food Poisoning & Antibiotics, From An MD
With foodborne illness outbreaks making headlines, many people are understandably thinking more about what happens if they get sick. While the thought of catching a stomach bug can be anxiety-inducing, so can the idea of taking antibiotics or other antimicrobial medications that may temporarily disrupt the gut microbiome.
Fortunately, that's not a reason to avoid treatment.
"It's important not to let fear keep you from getting appropriate treatment," says Frank Lipman, M.D., integrative medicine physician, longevity expert, and New York Times bestselling author. "Antibiotics—and antiparasitic medications when indicated—can be lifesaving and are sometimes absolutely necessary."
The good news? According to Lipman, the gut is quite resilient, and there are several simple habits that can help support your microbiome as it recovers.
Your microbiome is built to bounce back
It's true that antibiotics can temporarily alter the balance of bacteria living in your gut. But Lipman says that disruption is usually just that—temporary.
"While antibiotics can temporarily disrupt the microbiome, the gut is remarkably resilient and, in most healthy people, begins recovering once treatment is finished," he says.
Recovery isn't instantaneous, though. Lipman notes that rebuilding the microbiome "can take anywhere from several weeks to several months, depending on the person and the medication used." Rather than worrying about permanently harming your gut, he encourages people to focus on creating the right conditions for recovery.
Feed your beneficial bacteria
Lipman says your daily habits can help create the right environment for it to recover. His biggest piece of advice is to prioritize "fiber-rich, diverse plant foods to feed beneficial bacteria." Fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains all provide the fiber your gut microbes rely on to thrive. He also recommends eating fermented foods daily (or as tolerated after a GI illness) to help support a healthy, diverse gut ecosystem.
Just as important is limiting what doesn't serve your microbiome. Lipman recommends minimizing ultra-processed foods and unnecessary added sugar, which he says "feed the wrong bacteria," potentially making it harder for beneficial microbes to flourish.
Recovery also extends beyond what's on your plate. Lipman encourages staying hydrated, managing stress, and getting back to regular movement and healthy sleep habits as you're able. "Cortisol directly impacts gut integrity," he says, making stress management an often-overlooked part of supporting long-term gut health.
The takeaway
Foodborne illnesses are an unfortunate reality, and sometimes treatment with antibiotics or antiparasitic medications is the safest and most effective option. Rather than fearing what those medications might do to your gut, Lipman encourages focusing on what comes next. With habits like eating more fiber, including fermented foods when tolerated, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and managing stress, you can help support your microbiome as it recovers.