A low-waste Thanksgiving starts at the grocery store, so be sure to grab reusable shopping bags and a few smaller produce bags to hold your haul. Avoid foods packed in plastic whenever possible, looking instead for loose items or ones in glass jars that can be reused. Turn to bulk bins for your nuts and grains, and if there's a farmers market going on in your neighborhood, challenge yourself to shape a side dish out of the fresh produce you pick up there. If you don't have access to a farmers market, look into grocery delivery services that give food waste a second life. Imperfect Produce and Hungry Harvest deliver "ugly" produce that would have otherwise been tossed based on aesthetics alone.

Environmental activist Erin Schrode is all about letting the local produce shine in a turkey-free Thanksgiving. "It may sound sacrilegious to skip the turkey on Turkey Day, but the planet will thank you," she says, adding that going meatless will also likely mean less packaging, transportation, and energy use on production and manufacturing.

Once you decide on a menu and start cooking, throw any scraps you collect into a Mason jar and pop it in the freezer for your food waste leftover feast (more on that later). Got nonedible scraps like eggshells or pits? Compost 'em! Save any empty glass containers for leftovers or use them as fun displays for your kitchen supplies.

For table decorations, opt for a simple bouquet wrapped in recyclable butcher paper, or head out and pluck a few accents straight from nature. Challenge yourself not to go out and buy any new decorations or dishware for the big day, instead asking guests to lend anything you might be missing. Top off your table with a clean-burning candle or two to set a cozy mood.