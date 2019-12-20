"It's all about planning, especially with kids," English tells me.

That said, when it comes to keeping your kids healthy on-the-go, bringing nutritious snacks on the road is key. English suggests your familiar healthy favorites—peanut butter sandwiches, sliced veggies, nuts, and berries. But she also notes that these portable snacks don't necessarily have to be "snack food." If it's difficult to find portable snack food wherever you are, you can bring any healthy item you can find—including what's on restaurant menus.

"Snack foods" can be quite arbitrary. Who says you can't bring an entire meal with you on-the-go?

The one thing she does recommend is that your snack foods have a balance of complex carbs, protein, and healthy fats. That way, you can ensure your kids will be getting adequate amounts of those macronutrients, just in case their meals may be low in those areas.