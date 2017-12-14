How To Get Softer, Fuller Lips The Natural Way

Once your pucker is freshly exfoliated, it's time to add moisture and seal the deal.

EOS's smooth stick is 95 percent organic, made with shea butter and jojoba oil, and available in three different flavors. If you're craving some color, try Pacifica's color quench lip tint, which is made with avocado and coconut oils and housed in a 100 percent recyclable plastic tube. For a minty fresh feel and a surge of moisture, try Kari Gran's lip whip in peppermint naked.

Doing this every other day (or every day, if your lips aren't sensitive) will keep dryness at bay, keeping lips full and ready for a dash of color. If you want to streamline the process, try nugg beauty's Holiday Lip Treatment set—it comes with two metallic globes containing product; the pink is a scrub and the gold is a lip conditioner. If you really want soft lips, try Aquaphor's lip conditioner as an overnight treatment—it never fails for super sensitive, dry, cracked lips. Don't forget to apply SPF if you'll be outside for any length of time. Pucker up!

