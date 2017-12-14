mindbodygreen

How To Get Softer, Fuller Lips The Natural Way

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
How To Get Softer, Fuller Lips The Natural Way

Photo by Nabi Tang

December 14, 2017

Chapped lips are one of a few telltale signs (hi, cracked hands and dry scalp) that it's time to winterize your skin care routine. Instead of licking your lips or constantly applying too much lip balm too often, show your smackers a little TLC with this simple regimen. If you plan on wearing a bold lip color, prep with these two steps the night before:

1. Exfoliate with a gentle scrub.

One of the main causes of chapped lips is dry skin, which worsens with cold weather. In order for lip oils and conditioners to properly penetrate, dead skin needs to be sloughed away, removing the barrier so moisturizing products can actually work their magic. Ilia's balmy nights lip exfoliator is great for sensitive skin, and the stick format makes it perfect for travel. For a more budget-friendly green option, get e.l.f. Cosmetics' lip exfoliator—at $3, you can't beat it!

If you don't have a lip exfoliant yet or you're traveling, try brushing your lips gently with your toothbrush using just a little bit of warm water. It works to remove the dead skin and increases blood flow to the lips for a plumping effect.

2. Apply a lip conditioner or lip oil.

Once your pucker is freshly exfoliated, it's time to add moisture and seal the deal.

EOS's smooth stick is 95 percent organic, made with shea butter and jojoba oil, and available in three different flavors. If you're craving some color, try Pacifica's color quench lip tint, which is made with avocado and coconut oils and housed in a 100 percent recyclable plastic tube. For a minty fresh feel and a surge of moisture, try Kari Gran's lip whip in peppermint naked.

Doing this every other day (or every day, if your lips aren't sensitive) will keep dryness at bay, keeping lips full and ready for a dash of color. If you want to streamline the process, try nugg beauty's Holiday Lip Treatment set—it comes with two metallic globes containing product; the pink is a scrub and the gold is a lip conditioner. If you really want soft lips, try Aquaphor's lip conditioner as an overnight treatment—it never fails for super sensitive, dry, cracked lips. Don't forget to apply SPF if you'll be outside for any length of time. Pucker up!

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

