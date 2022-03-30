Says Brooks, as you age, your intelligence starts to shift—it’s not that you become more or less capable, but he says your skills will ultimately change. If you resist the change, your happiness will likely suffer; if you embrace the change, you will feel more fulfilled in the long-run.

So how does your intelligence change? “Early on in life, you have what's called fluid intelligence,” Brooks explains. “Fluid intelligence is your natural ability to focus, to concentrate, and to solve problems…It gets higher in your 20s, it peaks usually in your late 30s, early 40s, and then it starts to decline.” You might start to feel a sense of boredom with what you’re doing, he says, and that’s what sparks a “midlife crisis” for many—you might start looking for new hobbies, experiences, or relationships to fill that void.

However, as this fluid intelligence declines, Brooks says a different type of intelligence arrives hot on its heels: crystallized intelligence. “That increases through your 40s, 50s, and 60s, and stays high in your 70s and 80s,” he explains. “It's your wisdom curve. It's like moving from Mark Zuckerberg to the Dalai Lama. It's your ability to teach—not to answer any question but to know which is the right question to ask.” That said, you might find more fulfillment in teaching, explaining concepts, or becoming a mentor.

“So the key is to know that your skills are going to change, anticipate what kind of change, and walk from one curve to another,” advises Brooks. This way, you won’t have to struggle against these changes or consider them a “decline.” It’s simply another form of growth.