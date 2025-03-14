Even if you're outside in the heat all day long, you still may be vitamin D deficient. "In one study, [researchers] followed migrant farmworkers in Florida, as well as farmworkers in Hawaii," Hu says on a recent episode of Clean Beauty School. "They found significant vitamin D deficiency in farmworkers who don't use sunscreen. So even if you work outside on the field eight hours a day in various sunny [conditions], you can still be vitamin D deficient."