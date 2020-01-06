Inevitably, even with all the strategies above, your routine will go off the rails at some point—you'll go on vacation, you'll get sick, or you'll just be so overworked that something's gotta give. And while it can feel like a blow to your progress, it's likely no reason to stress. The important thing is how you move forward and what you learn from the situation.

"I remind myself to be curious, not critical when things get off track," says Albers. "I ask, what stood in the way of things going smoothly? This is much more productive than feeling 'bad' for falling off my schedule."

The truth is, a certain habit may not have been what your body needed on a given day—and the fact that you missed a day could also be a sign that you need to tweak your routine in some way to make it sustainable. "One of my favorite mantras is 'doctrine creates disconnect,'" says integrative dietitian Ali Miller, R.D., "meaning when you believe in a wellness protocol or plan as 'bible,' you may miss the feedback from your body that things aren't working or that you are getting more unbalanced. When my body needs something, I pause and redirect."

In general, you should also cut yourself some slack. "With any change, it's essential to give yourself grace," says functional medicine practitioner Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP. "No one is perfect, and your health journey is just that, a journey with ups and downs. Start slow, set realistic goals for yourself—not what you think you should accomplish—and remember that if you get off track, you can pick right back up where you left off."

And if it's simply a lack of motivation and straight-up laziness that's caused you to get off track (hey, we've all been there), try another strategy: Focus on how great you feel when you are successful with your habits. "I know I am more productive, a better mother, and I feel happier when I meditate," says women's health and hormone expert Jolene Brighten, N.D. "So if I miss a day, I forgive quickly and remind myself that tomorrow is another opportunity, and no one is ever served by judging themselves harshly. Then I focus on how good I feel when I am doing these practices as a way to get excited to get back in."