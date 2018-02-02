The Simple Trick To Cure Your Snack Cravings

Smoothies are an easy way to kick up the protein in your breakfast. They take just seconds to make, and you can fill them with more vitamins and minerals than most people get in several meals, in addition to satiating protein and fiber. That said, many protein powders have strange ingredients—fillers and binders that can irritate your gut and diminish the value of the addition. It’s best to get your protein from real food ingredients as much as possible. Use whole hemp seeds, a nut butter, or Kite Hill Almond Milk Greek-Style Yogurt, which is a great way to add 10 grams of protein to your smoothie with clean, simple ingredients—and a bonus bunch of live active cultures, which help balance your gut and make you crave less bad-for-you foods.

Here’s an easy recipe that gives you a serving of greens, vitamin C-packed strawberries, magnesium, and protein-rich pumpkin seeds (great for relaxation) and detoxifying cauliflower. The almond extract, while not strictly necessary, really elevates the flavor and makes this breakfast feel like a treat worth looking forward to.