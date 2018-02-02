mindbodygreen

The Simple Trick To Cure Your Snack Cravings

Written by mindbodygreen
Photo by Miachel Breton

February 2, 2018

While some snacks are certainly healthy, more often than not, we find ourselves mindlessly reaching for whatever’s at hand, whether it’s cheesy crackers or chocolate. If you want to prevent yourself from filling up on empty calories throughout the day, there’s a simple solution that will eliminate your cravings for empty calories.

The trick? Adding, not subtracting, food from your diet. The absolute best way to quit mindlessly snacking is to stock your diet with protein, especially in the early hours. Protein increases satiety, which pacifies ghrelin, your body’s primary hunger hormone. When you feel satiated, you won’t want to reach for those snacks, making the habit much easier to break.

Photo: Miachel Breton

Smoothies are an easy way to kick up the protein in your breakfast. They take just seconds to make, and you can fill them with more vitamins and minerals than most people get in several meals, in addition to satiating protein and fiber. That said, many protein powders have strange ingredients—fillers and binders that can irritate your gut and diminish the value of the addition. It’s best to get your protein from real food ingredients as much as possible. Use whole hemp seeds, a nut butter, or Kite Hill Almond Milk Greek-Style Yogurt, which is a great way to add 10 grams of protein to your smoothie with clean, simple ingredients—and a bonus bunch of live active cultures, which help balance your gut and make you crave less bad-for-you foods.

Here’s an easy recipe that gives you a serving of greens, vitamin C-packed strawberries, magnesium, and protein-rich pumpkin seeds (great for relaxation) and detoxifying cauliflower. The almond extract, while not strictly necessary, really elevates the flavor and makes this breakfast feel like a treat worth looking forward to.

Article continues below

Protein-Packed Strawberries and Cream Smoothie

Photo: Miachel Breton

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 cup packed spinach leaves
  • 1 container Kite Hill Vanilla or Strawberry Almond Milk Greek-Style Yogurt
  • 1 cup frozen strawberries
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds
  • ½ teaspoon almond extract
  • 1 banana
  • ½ cup frozen cauliflower
  • Filtered water
  • Generous pinch sea salt

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to blender and add water to fill halfway.
  2. Blend until smooth, adding additional water to reach desired texture.
