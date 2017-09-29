Exactly What To Eat For A Happier, Less Painful Period

Menstrual pain is a common complaint from many of my patients. It can actually be debilitating for some women, causing them to miss work or important events, which can negatively affect their quality of life.

Traditionally a physician will prescribe pain medicine and birth control pills to ease the pain, but you can actually make a huge difference in the health and happiness of your periods simply with the food you eat. Try following these dietary guidelines, and see if it makes a difference before resorting to more drastic tactics.